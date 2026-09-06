Fútbol Internacional
06 de septiembre de 2026 a la - 05:05

Programa de la primera jornada

Imagen sin descripción

Madrid, 6 sep (EFE).- Programa de la primera jornada de la fase liga de la Liga de Campeones que se disputa el martes, miércoles y jueves próximo.

Por EFE

(Agia Sophia Stadium, Atenas; 18.45 horas (16.46 GMT))

(Estadio Jan Breydel, Brujas; 18.45 (16.45 GMT))

+ Borussia Dortmund (ALE) - Villarreal (ESP)

(Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy; Villeneuve d'Ascq; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT)

+ Real Madrid (ESP) - Inter Milán (ITA)

(Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT))

(Estadio Camp Nou, Barcelona; 18.45 horas (16.45 GMT))

(MHP Arena, Stuttgart; 18.45 horas (16.45 GMT))

+ Liverpool (ING) - Atlético Madrid (ESP)

+ París Saint Germain (FRA) - Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

(Estadio Parque de los Príncipes, París; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT))

(Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi, Estambul; 18.45 horas (16.45 GMT))

+ PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

(Philips Stadium, Eindhoven; 18.45 horas (16.45 GMT))

(Estadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT))

+ Bayern Múnich (ALE) - Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

(Allianz Arena, Múnich; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT))

(Estadio Old Trafford, Manchester; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT))

(Fortuna Arena, Praga; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT)).