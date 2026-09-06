Programa de la primera jornada

(Agia Sophia Stadium, Atenas; 18.45 horas (16.46 GMT))
(Estadio Jan Breydel, Brujas; 18.45 (16.45 GMT))
+ Borussia Dortmund (ALE) - Villarreal (ESP)
(Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy; Villeneuve d'Ascq; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT)
+ Real Madrid (ESP) - Inter Milán (ITA)
(Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT))
(Estadio Camp Nou, Barcelona; 18.45 horas (16.45 GMT))
(MHP Arena, Stuttgart; 18.45 horas (16.45 GMT))
+ Liverpool (ING) - Atlético Madrid (ESP)
+ París Saint Germain (FRA) - Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
(Estadio Parque de los Príncipes, París; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT))
(Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi, Estambul; 18.45 horas (16.45 GMT))
+ PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
(Philips Stadium, Eindhoven; 18.45 horas (16.45 GMT))
(Estadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT))
+ Bayern Múnich (ALE) - Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
(Allianz Arena, Múnich; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT))
(Estadio Old Trafford, Manchester; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT))
(Fortuna Arena, Praga; 21.00 horas (19.00 GMT)).