El misterio de Soho (2D)

Una joven aspirante a diseñadora de modas se muda a Londres para cumplir su sueño, pero acaba misteriosamente transportada a la década de 1960, donde conoce a una deslumbrante aspirante a cantante y acaba involucrándose en un siniestro misterio.

11 de noviembre de 2021 - 13:25
Título original: Last Night in Soho

Dirección: Edgar Wright

Guión: Edgar Wright y Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Elenco: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Sam Claflin, Diana Rigg, Michael Ajao, Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham, Jessie Mei Li, Synnøve Karlsen

Calificación: Para mayores de 13 años

Duración: 116 minutos

ASUNCIÓN

*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, avenida Santa Teresa), 14:00; 16:40; 19:20; 22:10 (subtitulada).

*Cines Itaú Hiperseis (Mariscal López y Teniente Casco, Tel. 613-390), 13:00; 17:30; 19:30; 21:50 (subtitulada).

*Cines Villamorra (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López y San Roque González. Tel. 610-032), 12:50; 15:05; 19:20 (en español); 21:35 (subtitulada).

*Cines Itaú del Sol (Shopping del Sol, Aviadores del Chaco y Prof. Delia González. Tel. 611-763), 20:00; 22:15 (subtitulada).

*Cines del Mall (Mall Excelsior, Chile y Manduvirã, Tel. 443-015), 13:10; 19:10; 21:10 (en español).

LAMBARÉ

*Cines Itaú Cerroalto (Paseo Cerroalto, Cacique Lambaré y María Auxiliadora), 18:00 (en español); 20:30 (subtitulada).

SAN LORENZO

*Cines Itaú Pinedo (Pinedo Shopping, avenida Mariscal López), 13:00; 17:30; 19:30; 21:50 (en español).

*Cines Itaú San Lorenzo (San Lorenzo Shopping, Ruta 2, Km. 15), 13:50; 18:00; 21:00 (en español).

*Cine Fuente (Fuente Shopping, Ruta Mcal. Estigarribia, Km. 9,5), 12:50; 17:10; 19:25; 21:40 (en español).

MARIANO ROQUE ALONSO

*Cines Itaú Mariano (Shopping Mariano, Tel. 762 000), 13:30; 20:50 (en español).

CIUDAD DEL ESTE

*CineArt Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas y Agapito Valiente), 19:00; 21:05 (en español).

*Cinemas Plaza (Jesuitas Plaza), 19:15 (en español); 21:15 (subtitulada).

*Cinezone (Shopping Paris, 4to Piso. Avda. Adrián Jara), 19:00 (en español); 21:30 (subtitulada).

CAAGUAZÚ

*CineArt Caaguazú (Nanawa c/ Pedro Juan Caballero), 21:00 (en español).

CORONEL OVIEDO

*Cines Itaú D Shopping (Ruta 7, Km. 43), 14:30 (en español); 21:00 (subtitulada).

