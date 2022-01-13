Cine y TV

Última noche (2D)

Una familia va a una fiesta en una remota mansión en el campo, donde descubren que será su última noche con vida debido a un desastre ambiental inminente.

Por
13 de enero de 2022 - 14:29
Última noche película
Corazón Films

Título original: Silent Night

Dirección: Camille Griffin

Guión: Camille Griffin

Elenco: Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Kirby Howell-Baptist, Sope Dirisu, Rufus Jones, Lucy Punch

Calificación: Para mayores de 16 años

Duración: 92 minutos

ASUNCIÓN

*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, avenida Santa Teresa), 22:20 (subtitulada).

*Cines Itaú Hiperseis (Mariscal López y Teniente Casco, Tel. 613-390), 14:00; 16:00; 18:00; 20:00; 22:00 (subtitulada).

*Cines Villamorra (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López y San Roque González. Tel. 610-032), 13:10; 21:30 (subtitulada).

*Cines Itaú del Sol (Shopping del Sol, Aviadores del Chaco y Prof. Delia González. Tel. 611-763), 21:40 (subtitulada).

SAN LORENZO

*Cines Itaú Pinedo (Pinedo Shopping, avenida Mariscal López), 13:00; 18:00; 20:00; 22:00 (subtitulada).

*Cine Fuente (Fuente Shopping, Ruta Mcal. Estigarribia, Km. 9,5), 15:20; 21:45 (subtitulada).

CIUDAD DEL ESTE

*CineArt Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas y Agapito Valiente), 20:50 (en español).

*Cinemas Plaza (Jesuitas Plaza), 17:15 (en español).

*Cinezone (Shopping Paris, 4to Piso. Avda. Adrián Jara), 21:30 (subtitulada).

CAAGUAZÚ

*CineArt Caaguazú (Nanawa c/ Pedro Juan Caballero), 21:00 (en español).

