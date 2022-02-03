Cine y TV

Moonfall (2D)

Una fuerza misteriosa saca a la Luna de su órbita y la pone en curso de colisión con la Tierra, y un grupo de científicos debe hallar la forma de salvar el mundo.

Por
03 de febrero de 2022 - 14:48
Moonfall película

Dirección: Roland Emmerich

Guión: Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser y Spenser Cohen

Elenco: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Donald Sutherland, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak

Calificación: Para mayores de 13 años

Duración: 130 minutos

-------------------------------------------------

ASUNCIÓN

*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, avenida Santa Teresa), 13:20; 14:20; 16:00; 17:00; 18:40; 19:40; 21:30; 22:30 (subtitulada). Premier, 13:20; 16:00; 18:40; 21:30 (subtitulada).

*Cines Itaú Hiperseis (Mariscal López y Teniente Casco, Tel. 613-390), 13:10; 15:30; 17:50; 20:00; 22:10 (subtitulada).

*Cines Villamorra (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López y San Roque González. Tel. 610-032), 12:50; 16:00; 18:20; 19:20 (en español); 21:40 (subtitulada).

*Cines Itaú del Sol (Shopping del Sol, Aviadores del Chaco y Prof. Delia González. Tel. 611-763), 13:40; 16:10; 18:40; 20:00; 21:15 (subtitulada).

*Cines del Mall (Mall Excelsior, Chile y Manduvirã, Tel. 443-015), 14:10; 16:20; 18:30; 20:40 (en español).

LAMBARÉ

*Cines Itaú Cerroalto (Paseo Cerroalto, Cacique Lambaré y María Auxiliadora), 14:15; 15:20; 17:50; 20:20 (en español); 21:20 (subtitulada).

SAN LORENZO

*Cines Itaú Pinedo (Pinedo Shopping, avenida Mariscal López), 13:10; 15:30; 17:50; 20:10 (en español); 22:30 (subtitulada). 4D, 13:20; 15:40 (en español); 21:00 (subtitulada).

*Cines Itaú San Lorenzo (San Lorenzo Shopping, Ruta 2, Km. 15), 13:40; 16:10; 18:40; 20:00; 21:15 (en español).

*Cine Fuente (Fuente Shopping, Ruta Mcal. Estigarribia, Km. 9,5), 14:50; 17:10; 19:10; 21:00 (en español).

FERNANDO DE LA MORA

*Cines Real (Acceso Sur. Tel. 602-030), 18:45; 20:55 (en español).

MARIANO ROQUE ALONSO

*Cines Itaú Mariano (Shopping Mariano, Tel. 762 000), 13:40; 16:10; 18:40; 20:00; 21:15 (en español).

CIUDAD DEL ESTE

*Cinemas Plaza (Jesuitas Plaza), 15:00; 17:15; 19:00; 20:00 (en español); 21:00 (subtitulada).

*Cinezone (Shopping Paris, 4to Piso. Avda. Adrián Jara), 15:00; 17:15; 19:30 (en español); 21:15 (subtitulada).

ENCARNACIÓN

*Cine Granados (Juan León Mayorquín c/ 25 de Mayo. Tel. 0985-766791), 19:40 (en español); 22:10 (subtitulada).

CORONEL OVIEDO

*Cines Itaú D Shopping (Ruta 7, Km. 43), 14:00; 15:50; 18:20; 20:50 (en español).

