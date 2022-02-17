Cine y TV

Licorice Pizza (2D)

Es la historia de Alana Kane y Gary Valentine, de cómo se conocen, pasan el tiempo juntos y acaban enamorándose en el Valle de San Fernando en 1973.

17 de febrero de 2022 - 01:00
Dirección: Paul Thomas Anderson

Guion: Paul Thomas Anderson

Elenco: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Ben Safdie y Maya Rudolph

Calificación: Para mayores de 12 años

Duración: 133 minutos

ASUNCIÓN

*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, avenida Santa Teresa), 13:10, 16:00, 19:00 y 22:10 (Premier subtitulada y subtitulada normal).

*Cines Itaú Hiperseis (Mcal. López y Tte. Casco), 18:30 y 21:10 (subtitulada).

*Cines Itaú del Sol (Shopping del Sol, Aviadores del Chaco y Prof. Delia González. Tel. 611-763), 21:30 (subtitulada).

*Cines Villamorra (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López y San Roque González. Tel. 610-032), 12:50*, 15:20, 17:50 y 20:00 (subtitulada).

SAN LORENZO

*Cines Itaú Pinedo (Pinedo Shopping, avenida Mariscal López), 18:30 (castellano) y 21:10 (subtitulada).

CIUDAD DEL ESTE

*Cine Art Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas y Agapito Valiente), 20:45 (castellano).

*Cinemas Plaza (Jesuitas Plaza), 22:00 (subtitulada).

*Cine Zone (Shopping Paris, 4to Piso. Avda. Adrián Jara), 22:00 (subtitulada).

