¡Nop! (2D)

Los dueños de un remoto rancho de caballos en California comienzan a experimentar inexplicables fenómenos que los llevan a un horrible descubrimiento.

25 de agosto de 2022 - 08:15
Nop película
Universal Pictures

Título original: Nope

Dirección: Jordan Peele

Guión: Jordan Peele

Elenco: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Wrenn Schmidt, Keith David, Donna Mills, Oz Perkins, Eddie Jemison, Devon Graye

Calificación: Para mayores de 13 años

Duración: 130 minutos

ASUNCIÓN

*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, avenida Santa Teresa), 15:00; 18:00; 21:00 (subtitulada). XD, 16:00; 19:00; 22:00 (subtitulada). Premier, 15:00; 18:00; 21:00 (subtitulada).

*Cines Itaú Hiperseis (Mariscal López y Teniente Casco, Tel. 613-390), 13:30; 16:00; 18:30; 21:00 (subtitulada).

*Cines Villamorra (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López y San Roque González. Tel. 610-032), 13:30; 14:20; 16:45; 19:15; 21:45 (en español).

*Cines Itaú del Sol (Shopping del Sol, Aviadores del Chaco y Prof. Delia González. Tel. 611-763), 15:50; 18:20; 21:30 (subtitulada).

*Cines del Mall (Mall Excelsior, Chile y Manduvirã, Tel. 443-015), 18:35; 20:50 (en español).

SAN LORENZO

*Cines Itaú Pinedo (Pinedo Shopping, avenida Mariscal López), 14:00; 16:30; 19:00 (en español); 21:30 (subtitulada). 4D, 18:30 (en español); 21:00 (subtitulada).

*Cine Fuente (Fuente Shopping, Ruta Mcal. Estigarribia, Km. 9,5), 13:10; 14:45; 19:00; 20:40 (en español).

FERNANDO DE LA MORA

*Cines Real (Acceso Sur. Tel. 602-030), 18:25; 20:50 (en español).

CIUDAD DEL ESTE

*CineArt Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas y Agapito Valiente), 18:20; 20:45 (en español).

*Cinezone (Shopping Paris, 4to Piso. Avda. Adrián Jara), 16:30; 19:00 (en español); 21:30 (subtitulada).

CAAGUAZÚ

*CineArt Caaguazú (Nanawa c/ Pedro Juan Caballero), 18:15 (en español).

PILAR

*Cine Las Hortensias (Hotel Las Hortensias, Roberto Cabañas y Saavedra), 15:50 (en español).

