Listado de nominaciones de la 83 edición de los Globos de Oro

Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías de películas para la 83 entrega de los Globos de Oro, que se celebrarán el próximo 11 de enero en Los Ángeles:

'The voice of Hind Rajab' - Túnez

Renate Reinsve ('Sentimental value').

Dwayne Jonhnson ('The Smashing Machine').

Jeremy Allen White ('Springteen; Deliver me from nowhere').

Rose Byrne ('If I had Legs I'd Kick You').

Chase Infiniti ('One Battle After Another').

Amanda Seyfried ('The Testament of Ann Lee').

Timothée Chalamet ('Marty Supreme').

Leonardo Dicapriio ('One Battle After Another').

Paul Thomas Anderson ('One Battle After Another').

Guillermo del Toro ('Frankenstein').

Joachim Trier ('Sentimental Value').

Paul Thomas Anderson ('One Bettle After Another').

Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie ('Marty Supreme').

Jafar Panahi ('It Was An Accident').

Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier ('Sentimental Value').

Choé Zhao y Maggie O'Farrell ('Hamnet').

Alexandre Desplat ('Frankenstein').

Ludwing Göransson ('Sinners').

Jonny Greenwood ('One Battle After Another').

'Dream as One' / Autores: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen. ('Avatar: Fuego y cenizas').

'Golden' / Música: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun. Letra: Kim Eun-jae, Mark Sonnenblick. ('Kpop Demond Hunters').

'I lied to you' / Música y letra: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson. ('Los pecadores').

'No Place Like Home' / Música y letra: Stephen Schwartz. ('Wicked: For Good').

'The Girl In The Bubble' / Música y letra: Stephen Schwartz. ('Wicked: For Good').

'Train Dreams' / Música: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner. Letrara: Nick Cave. ('Train Dreams').

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle'.

'Little Ameélie or The Character of Rain'.

'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning'.

Helen Mirren, por 'Tierra de mafiosos'.

Bella Ramsey, por 'The Last Of Us'.

Keri Russell, por 'La diplomática'

Adam Brody, por 'Nobody Wants This'.

Steve Martin, por 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Martin Short, por 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Jeremy Allen White, por 'The Bear'.

Kristen Bell, por 'Nobody Wants This'.

Selena Gomez, por 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Jacob Elordi, por 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North'.

Charlie Hunnam, por 'Monster, The Ed Gein Story'.

Claire Danes, por 'The Beast in Me'.

Amanda Seyfried, por 'Long Bright River'.

Michelle Williams, por 'Dying for Sex'.

Robin Wright, por 'The Girlfriend'.

Billy Crudup, por 'The Morning Show'.

Walton Goggins, por 'The White Lotus'.

Jason Isaacs, por 'The White Lotus'.

Carrie Coon, por 'The White Lotus'.

Catherine O’Hara, por 'The Studio'.

Parker Posey, por 'The White Lotus'.

Aimee Lou Wood, por 'The White Lotus'.