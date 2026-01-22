Lista de nominaciones de la 98 edición de los Óscar

Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.

Joachim Trier, por 'Sentimental Value'.

Rose Byrne, por 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'.

Renate Reinsve, por 'Sentimental Value'.

Timothée Chalamet, por 'Marty Supreme'.

Leonardo DiCaprio, por 'One Battle After Another'.

Wagner Moura, por 'The Secret Agent'.

Elle Fanning, por 'Sentimental Value'

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, por 'Sentimental Value'.

Teyana Taylor, por 'One Battle After Another'.

Benicio del Toro, por 'One Battle After Another'.

Sean Penn, por 'One Battle After Another'.

Stellan Skarsgard, por 'Sentimental Value'.

Guillermo del Toro, por 'Frankenstein'.

Chloé Zhao y Maggi O'Farrell, por 'Hamnet'.

Clint Bentler y Greg Kwedar, por 'Train Dreams'.

Jafar Panahi, por 'It Was Just An Accident'.

Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie, por 'Marty Supreme'.

Deborah L. Scott, por 'Avatar: Fire And Ash'.

Miyako Bellizzi , por 'Marty Supreme'.

'The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent'.

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, por 'Frankenstein'.

Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu, por 'Kokuho'.

Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunika Terry, por 'Sinners'.

Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein, por 'The Smashing Machine'.

Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Sauerberg, por 'The Ugly Stepsister'.

Alexandre Desplat, por 'Frankenstein'.

Jonny Greenwood, por 'One Battle After Another'.

'Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain'.

Darius Khondji por 'Marty Supreme'.

Michael Bauman por 'One Battle After Another'.

'Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death Of Brent Renaud'.

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie , por 'Marty Supreme'.

Andy Jurgensen , por 'One Battle After Another'.

Olivier Bugge Coutté , por 'Sentimental Value'.

Michael P. Shawver , por 'Sinners'.

Francia, 'It Was Just An Accident'.

Túnez, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'.

'Dear Me', de 'Diane Warren: Relentless'.

'Golden', de 'Kpop Demon Hunters'.

'I Lied To You', de 'Sinners'.

'Sweet Dreams Of Joy', de 'Viva Verdi'.

'Train Dreams', de 'Train Dreams'.

Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, por 'Frankenstein'.

Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton, por 'Hamnet'.

Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, por 'Marty Supreme'.

Florencia Martin y Anthony Carlino, por 'One Battle After Another'.

Hannah Beachler y Monique Champagne, por 'Sinners'.

Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, por 'F1'.

Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke y Brad Zoern, por 'Frankenstein'.

José Antonio García, Christopher Scarabosio y Tony Villaflor, por 'One Battle After Another'.

Chris Welcker, Benjamin A. Burtt, Felipe Pacheco, Brandon Proctor y Steve Boeddeker, por 'Sinners'.

Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas y Yasmina Praderas, por 'Sirat'.

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, por 'Avatar: Free And Ash'.

Ryan Tudhope, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington y Keith Dawson, por 'F1'.

David Vickery, Stephen Aplin, Charmaine Chan y Neil Corbould, por 'Jurassic World Rebirth'.

Charlie Noble, David Zaretti, Russell Bowen y Brandon K. McLaughlin, por 'The Lost Bus'.

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter y Donnie Dean, por 'Sinners'.

Jennifer Venditti, por 'Marty Supreme'.

Cassandra Kulukundis, por 'One Battle After Another'.

Gabriel Domingues, por 'The Secret Agent'.

Francine Maisier, por 'Sinners'.