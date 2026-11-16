Listado de nominaciones en las principales categorías de los Grammy 2027

Este es el listado de nominaciones de las principales categorías que se premian en los Grammy:

'Choosin' Texas' – Ella Langley.

'Where is my husband!' – Raye.

'Berghain' – Rosalía, Björk y Yves Tumor.

'The Fate of Ophelia' – Taylor Swift.

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'Dracula' – Tame Impala con Jennie.

'Berghain' – Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella y Dylan Wiggins (Rosalía, Björk y Yves Tumor).

'Choosin' Texas' – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley y Joybeth Taylor (Ella Langley).

'The cure' – Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo).

'Hate that i made you love me' – Ariana Grande, Max Martin e Ilya Salmanzadeh (Ariana Grande).

'I Knew It, I Knew You' (de 'Toy Story 5') – Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift).

'Man I Need' – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. y Zach Nahome (Olivia Dean).

'Risk it All' – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence y Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars).

'Where is my husband!' – Rachel Keen y Mike Sabath (Raye).

'Lost Weekend' – Phoebe Bridgers.

'The Art of Loving' – Olivia Dean.

'This Music May Contain Hope' – Raye.

'You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' – Olivia Rodrigo.

'Lux (Complete Works)' – Rosalía.

'The Life of a Showgirl' – Taylor Swift.

'The Art of Loving' – Olivia Dean.

'This Music May Contain Hope' – Raye.

'You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' – Olivia Rodrigo.

'Where is my husband!' – Raye.

'Sauvignon Blanc' – Rosalía

'Runaway' – Lady Gaga y Doechii.

'Bring Your Love' – Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter.

'Click Clack Symphony.' – Raye con Hans Zimmer.

'The Life of a Showgirl' – Taylor Swift y Sabrina Carpenter.

'Dracula' – Tame Impala con Jennie.

'Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0' – Rauw Alejandro.

'Omerta' – J Balvin y Ryan Castro.

'Hopi Sendé' – Ryan Castro.

'Omakase' – Álvaro Díaz.

'El green print: La Saga (Disc 1) — FEID VS FERXXO' – Feid.

'Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout' – Young Miko.

'A Couple Minutes' – Olivia Dean.

'For Good' – Cynthia Erivo y Ariana Grande.

'I Hate The Way I Look Today' – Raye.

'All that's left' – Nicole Zuraitis con Gilad Hekselman.

'No me arrepiento de sentir tanto' – Karol G.

'Femme Fatale' – Mon Laferte.

'Muda' – Carín León.

'¿Dónde Es El After?' – Rawayana.

'Bendito Verano' – Elena Rose.

'Vol.II' – Angine de Poitrine.

'Your Favorite Toy' – Foo Fighters.

'Foreign Tongues' – The Rolling Stones.

'Frozen Charlotte' – Jack White.

'Dillagence II' – Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla).

'God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops' – Rapsody.

'everything is a lot.' – Wale.

'Bully - Deluxe' – Kanye West (Ye).

'Lo que me falta por llorar' – Grupo Frontera.

'Aunque Me Duela' – Lupita Infante.

'Dinastía (Deluxe)' – Peso Pluma y Tito Double P.

'¡Vida México!' – Carlos Rivera.

'Ao Vivo (Live)' – Eliane Elias.

'Monk Con Clave' – Carlos Henriquez con Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch y Robert Rodriguez.

'Gonzalo Plays Pino' – Gonzalo Rubalcaba.

'El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3' – Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo.

'Free Spirits' – CA7RIEL y Paco Amoroso.

'Taracá' – Jorge Drexler.

'La Vida Era Más Corta' – Milo J.

'País Portátil' – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado y Orquesta.

'El Alma en Clave' – Luis Enrique.

'Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya' – Fonseca.

'Más Que Palabras' – Grupo Niche.

'El Último Disco Vol. 1' – Carlos Vives.

'Varuvaaiy' – Devan Ekambaram con Susha.

'Una Flor En Cada Estrella' – KerreKe, Mireya y Alex E. Chávez.

'Bando [Orchestral]' – Angélique Kidjo con Pharrell Williams y Quavo.

'Porcelana' – Rosalía y Dougie F.

'Dai Dai' – Shakira y Burna Boy.

'Lost Boys' – Phoebe Bridgers.

'Storm' – Gener8ion y Yung Lean.

'Hate that i made you love me' – Ariana Grande.

'Click Clack Symphony' – Raye con Hans Zimmer.

'Berghain' – Rosalía con Björk y Yves Tumor.

'Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)'.

'God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops' – Patso Dimitrov y Darin Gilliam, directores artísticos (Rapsody).

'Sad And Beautiful World' – Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez y Elizabeth De La Piedra, directores artísticos (Mavis Staples).

'This Mirror Weighs a Ton' – Nick Steinhardt y Addie Wagenknecht, directores artísticos (Interpol).

'West End Girl' – Leith Clark y Nieves González, directoras artísticas (Lily Allen).

'What happened to the streets?' – Tina Ibañez, directora artística (21 Savage).

'Au Pays du Cocaína' - Geese

'El mundo del espectáculo' - Hayley Williams

'I Must Be Dreaming' - Alabama Shakes

'Music, Fashion Film' - Charli xcx

'Lux (Complete Works)' - Rosalía

'An American Dream?' - Barbara Hannigan, directora (Orquesta Sinfónica de Gotemburgo)

'Clyne: Color Field' - Marin Alsop, directora (Orquesta Sinfónica de Baltimore)

'Cuong: Orbital' - David Alan Miller, director (Orquesta Sinfónica de Albany)

'John Williams and ‘The President’s Own,’ Vol. 3”- John Williams, director (Banda de los Marines de los Estados Unidos)

'Pájaros Mágicos' - Gustavo Dudamel, director (Filarmónica de Los Ángeles)

Hearne: Farming - Donald Nally, director (The Crossing)

Here I Am - Eric Holtan, director (Susanna Phillips; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices y Tucson Girls Chorus)

Hopkins: My Fatherland - Gustavo Dudamel, director (Gregorio Nieto; Philharmonia Orchestra; The Bach Choir y Boy Choristers of Winchester Cathedral)

Talbot: Piedra de sol (Sunstone) - Craig Hella Johnson, director (Conspirare)

Yee: Trans Requiem - Melissa Attebury, directora (Katherine Goforth, Breanna Sinclairé y Andrew Yee; Novus NY; Trinity Choir y Trinity Youth Chorus)

'Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live)' - Alex Conde

'In the Brass Palace' - Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band

'Jim McNeely Expeditions' - Frankfurt Radio Big Band & Jim McNeely

'25 Years of Phatness' - Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

'Oracles' - Helen Sung Big Band & Helen Sung.