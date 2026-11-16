Listado de nominaciones en las principales categorías de los Grammy 2027

Este es el listado de nominaciones de las principales categorías que se premian en los Grammy:
'Choosin' Texas' – Ella Langley.
'Where is my husband!' – Raye.
'Berghain' – Rosalía, Björk y Yves Tumor.
'The Fate of Ophelia' – Taylor Swift.
'Dracula' – Tame Impala con Jennie.
'Berghain' – Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella y Dylan Wiggins (Rosalía, Björk y Yves Tumor).
'Choosin' Texas' – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley y Joybeth Taylor (Ella Langley).
'The cure' – Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo).
'Hate that i made you love me' – Ariana Grande, Max Martin e Ilya Salmanzadeh (Ariana Grande).
'I Knew It, I Knew You' (de 'Toy Story 5') – Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift).
'Man I Need' – Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. y Zach Nahome (Olivia Dean).
'Risk it All' – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence y Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars).
'Where is my husband!' – Rachel Keen y Mike Sabath (Raye).
'Lost Weekend' – Phoebe Bridgers.
'The Art of Loving' – Olivia Dean.
'This Music May Contain Hope' – Raye.
'You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' – Olivia Rodrigo.
'Lux (Complete Works)' – Rosalía.
'The Life of a Showgirl' – Taylor Swift.
'The Art of Loving' – Olivia Dean.
'This Music May Contain Hope' – Raye.
'You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' – Olivia Rodrigo.
'Where is my husband!' – Raye.
'Sauvignon Blanc' – Rosalía
'Runaway' – Lady Gaga y Doechii.
'Bring Your Love' – Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter.
'Click Clack Symphony.' – Raye con Hans Zimmer.
'The Life of a Showgirl' – Taylor Swift y Sabrina Carpenter.
'Dracula' – Tame Impala con Jennie.
'Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0' – Rauw Alejandro.
'Omerta' – J Balvin y Ryan Castro.
'Hopi Sendé' – Ryan Castro.
'Omakase' – Álvaro Díaz.
'El green print: La Saga (Disc 1) — FEID VS FERXXO' – Feid.
'Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout' – Young Miko.
'A Couple Minutes' – Olivia Dean.
'For Good' – Cynthia Erivo y Ariana Grande.
'I Hate The Way I Look Today' – Raye.
'All that's left' – Nicole Zuraitis con Gilad Hekselman.
'No me arrepiento de sentir tanto' – Karol G.
'Femme Fatale' – Mon Laferte.
'Muda' – Carín León.
'¿Dónde Es El After?' – Rawayana.
'Bendito Verano' – Elena Rose.
'Vol.II' – Angine de Poitrine.
'Your Favorite Toy' – Foo Fighters.
'Foreign Tongues' – The Rolling Stones.
'Frozen Charlotte' – Jack White.
'Dillagence II' – Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla).
'God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops' – Rapsody.
'everything is a lot.' – Wale.
'Bully - Deluxe' – Kanye West (Ye).
'Lo que me falta por llorar' – Grupo Frontera.
'Aunque Me Duela' – Lupita Infante.
'Dinastía (Deluxe)' – Peso Pluma y Tito Double P.
'¡Vida México!' – Carlos Rivera.
'Ao Vivo (Live)' – Eliane Elias.
'Monk Con Clave' – Carlos Henriquez con Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch y Robert Rodriguez.
'Gonzalo Plays Pino' – Gonzalo Rubalcaba.
'El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3' – Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo.
'Free Spirits' – CA7RIEL y Paco Amoroso.
'Taracá' – Jorge Drexler.
'La Vida Era Más Corta' – Milo J.
'País Portátil' – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado y Orquesta.
'El Alma en Clave' – Luis Enrique.
'Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya' – Fonseca.
'Más Que Palabras' – Grupo Niche.
'El Último Disco Vol. 1' – Carlos Vives.
'Varuvaaiy' – Devan Ekambaram con Susha.
'Una Flor En Cada Estrella' – KerreKe, Mireya y Alex E. Chávez.
'Bando [Orchestral]' – Angélique Kidjo con Pharrell Williams y Quavo.
'Porcelana' – Rosalía y Dougie F.
'Dai Dai' – Shakira y Burna Boy.
'Lost Boys' – Phoebe Bridgers.
'Storm' – Gener8ion y Yung Lean.
'Hate that i made you love me' – Ariana Grande.
'Click Clack Symphony' – Raye con Hans Zimmer.
'Berghain' – Rosalía con Björk y Yves Tumor.
'Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)'.
'God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops' – Patso Dimitrov y Darin Gilliam, directores artísticos (Rapsody).
'Sad And Beautiful World' – Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez y Elizabeth De La Piedra, directores artísticos (Mavis Staples).
'This Mirror Weighs a Ton' – Nick Steinhardt y Addie Wagenknecht, directores artísticos (Interpol).
'West End Girl' – Leith Clark y Nieves González, directoras artísticas (Lily Allen).
'What happened to the streets?' – Tina Ibañez, directora artística (21 Savage).
'Au Pays du Cocaína' - Geese
'El mundo del espectáculo' - Hayley Williams
'I Must Be Dreaming' - Alabama Shakes
'Music, Fashion Film' - Charli xcx
'Lux (Complete Works)' - Rosalía
'An American Dream?' - Barbara Hannigan, directora (Orquesta Sinfónica de Gotemburgo)
'Clyne: Color Field' - Marin Alsop, directora (Orquesta Sinfónica de Baltimore)
'Cuong: Orbital' - David Alan Miller, director (Orquesta Sinfónica de Albany)
'John Williams and ‘The President’s Own,’ Vol. 3”- John Williams, director (Banda de los Marines de los Estados Unidos)
'Pájaros Mágicos' - Gustavo Dudamel, director (Filarmónica de Los Ángeles)
Hearne: Farming - Donald Nally, director (The Crossing)
Here I Am - Eric Holtan, director (Susanna Phillips; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices y Tucson Girls Chorus)
Hopkins: My Fatherland - Gustavo Dudamel, director (Gregorio Nieto; Philharmonia Orchestra; The Bach Choir y Boy Choristers of Winchester Cathedral)
Talbot: Piedra de sol (Sunstone) - Craig Hella Johnson, director (Conspirare)
Yee: Trans Requiem - Melissa Attebury, directora (Katherine Goforth, Breanna Sinclairé y Andrew Yee; Novus NY; Trinity Choir y Trinity Youth Chorus)
'Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live)' - Alex Conde
'In the Brass Palace' - Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band
'Jim McNeely Expeditions' - Frankfurt Radio Big Band & Jim McNeely
'25 Years of Phatness' - Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
'Oracles' - Helen Sung Big Band & Helen Sung.