Libertad vs. River Plate: ¿Dónde ver en vivo por TV y streaming?

Libertad y River Plate juegan por el Grupo H de la Copa Libertadores 2024. El Gumarelo y el Millonario disputan la tercera fecha en el estadio Defensores del Chaco de la ciudad de Asunción. El partido comienza a las 20:30, hora de Paraguay. Conozca dónde ver por televisión y on-line en vivo.
Libertad vs. River Plate: ¿Dónde ver por TV?
Paraguay: ESPN
Argentina: Fox Sports, Telefe y Pluto TV
Uruguay: ESPN
Brasil: ESPN
Chile: ESPN Premium
Ecuador: ESPN
Colombia: ESPN
Perú: ESPN y Pluto TV
Venezuela: ESPN
Bolivia: ESPN
México: ESPN 4
Centroamérica: ESPN 5 y Pluto TV
Libertad vs. River Plate: ¿Dónde ver por streaming?
Paraguay: Star+
*Descargá la aplicación gratuitamente en Apps en Google Play y App Store y pagá el plan mensual de US$ 14,29 o anual US$ 119,99.