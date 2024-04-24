Libertad

Libertad vs. River Plate: ¿Dónde ver en vivo por TV y streaming?

Libertad enfrenta a River Plate por la Copa Libertadores 2024. El Gumarelo y el Millonario juegan en el estadio Defensores del Chaco de la ciudad de Asunción. Conozca dónde ver por televisión y on-line en vivo.

Por ABC Color
24 de abril de 2024 - 15:15
El paraguayo Lorenzo Melgarejo (i) y el argentino Bautista Merlini, jugadores de Libertad, celebran un gol en el partido frente a Sportivo Trinidense por el torneo Apertura 2024 del fútbol paraguayo en el estadio La Huerta, en Asunción, Paraguay.
El paraguayo Lorenzo Melgarejo (i) y el argentino Bautista Merlini, jugadores de Libertad, celebran un gol en el partido frente a Sportivo Trinidense por el torneo Apertura 2024 del fútbol paraguayo en el estadio La Huerta, en Asunción, Paraguay.Pedro González, ABC Color

Libertad y River Plate juegan por el Grupo H de la Copa Libertadores 2024. El Gumarelo y el Millonario disputan la tercera fecha en el estadio Defensores del Chaco de la ciudad de Asunción. El partido comienza a las 20:30, hora de Paraguay. Conozca dónde ver por televisión y on-line en vivo.

Libertad vs. River Plate: ¿Dónde ver por TV?

Paraguay: ESPN

Argentina: Fox Sports, Telefe y Pluto TV

Uruguay: ESPN

Brasil: ESPN

Chile: ESPN Premium

Ecuador: ESPN

Colombia: ESPN

Perú: ESPN y Pluto TV

Venezuela: ESPN

Bolivia: ESPN

México: ESPN 4

Centroamérica: ESPN 5 y Pluto TV

Libertad vs. River Plate: ¿Dónde ver por streaming?

Paraguay: Star+

*Descargá la aplicación gratuitamente en Apps en Google Play y App Store y pagá el plan mensual de US$ 14,29 o anual US$ 119,99.

