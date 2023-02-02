Los espíritus de la isla (2D)

Título original: The Banshees of Inisherin
Dirección: Martin McDonagh
Guion: Martin McDonagh
Elenco: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson
Calificación: Para mayores de 13 años
Duración: 114 minutos
ASUNCIÓN
*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, avenida Santa Teresa), 13:20; 16:00; 18:40; 21:20 (subtitulada).
*Cines Itaú del Sol (Shopping del Sol, Aviadores del Chaco y Prof. Delia González. Tel. 611-763), 22:00 (subtitulada).
*Cines Itaú Hiperseis (Mariscal López y Teniente Casco, Tel. 613-390), 14:30; 16:45; 19:00; 21:15 (subtitulada)
*Cines Villamorra (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López y San Roque González. Tel. 610-032), ) 13:15 y 21:30 (subtitulada).
SAN LORENZO
*Cines Itaú Pinedo (Pinedo Shopping, avenida Mariscal López), 14:00; 16:15; 18:30 y 20:45 (subtitulada).
CIUDAD DEL ESTE
*CineArt Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas y Agapito Valiente), 17:00 y 21:10 (en español).
*Cine Plaza (Shopping Plaza City, Ruta PY02, Km. 8), 16:00 y 21:30 (en español).
*Cinemark Ciudad del Este (Shopping Lago, Monseñor Rodríguez y Concejal Romero), 22:00 (subtitulada).
CAAGUAZÚ
*CineArt Caaguazú (Nanawa c/ Pedro Juan Caballero), 21:00 (en español).
PILAR
*Cine Las Hortensias (Hotel Las Hortensias, Roberto Cabañas y Saavedra), 13:45 (en español)