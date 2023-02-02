Cine y TV

Los espíritus de la isla (2D)

Dos amigos de toda la vida se encuentran en un callejón sin salida cuando uno de ellos decide abruptamente poner fin a su amistad, con consecuencias alarmantes para ambos.

02 de febrero de 2023 - 08:37
Afiche de la película "Los espíritus de la isla"
Afiche de la película "Los espíritus de la isla"tvcinenews.com

Título original: The Banshees of Inisherin

Dirección: Martin McDonagh

Guion: Martin McDonagh

Elenco: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson

Calificación: Para mayores de 13 años

Duración: 114 minutos

-----------------------------------

ASUNCIÓN

*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, avenida Santa Teresa), 13:20; 16:00; 18:40; 21:20 (subtitulada).

*Cines Itaú del Sol (Shopping del Sol, Aviadores del Chaco y Prof. Delia González. Tel. 611-763), 22:00 (subtitulada).

*Cines Itaú Hiperseis (Mariscal López y Teniente Casco, Tel. 613-390), 14:30; 16:45; 19:00; 21:15 (subtitulada)

*Cines Villamorra (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López y San Roque González. Tel. 610-032), ) 13:15 y 21:30 (subtitulada).

SAN LORENZO

*Cines Itaú Pinedo (Pinedo Shopping, avenida Mariscal López), 14:00; 16:15; 18:30 y 20:45 (subtitulada).

CIUDAD DEL ESTE

*CineArt Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas y Agapito Valiente), 17:00 y 21:10 (en español).

*Cine Plaza (Shopping Plaza City, Ruta PY02, Km. 8), 16:00 y 21:30 (en español).

*Cinemark Ciudad del Este (Shopping Lago, Monseñor Rodríguez y Concejal Romero), 22:00 (subtitulada).

CAAGUAZÚ

*CineArt Caaguazú (Nanawa c/ Pedro Juan Caballero), 21:00 (en español).

PILAR

*Cine Las Hortensias (Hotel Las Hortensias, Roberto Cabañas y Saavedra), 13:45 (en español)

Comentarios

