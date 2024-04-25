Contra todos

Cargando...
Título original: Boy Kills World
Dirección: Moritz Mohr
Guion: Tyler Burton Smith y Arend Remmers
Elenco: Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Andrew Koji, Famke Janssen, Sharlto Copley, Yayan Ruhian, Quinn Copeland
Calificación: Para mayores de 16 años
Duración: 115 minutos
ASUNCIÓN
*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, avenida Santa Teresa), 14:10; 16:50 (en español); 19:40; 22:20 (subtitulada).
*Cines Itaú Hiperseis (Mariscal López y Teniente Casco), 18:50; 21:05 (subtitulada).
*Cines Villamorra (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López y San Roque González), 14:40; 16:50 (en español).
*Cines del Mall (Mall Excelsior, Chile y Manduvirã), 19:15; 21:15 (en español).
SAN LORENZO
*Cines Itaú Pinedo (Pinedo Shopping, avenida Mariscal López), 19:30; 21:45 (en español).
CIUDAD DEL ESTE
*CineArt Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas y Agapito Valiente), 21:00 (en español).
*Cine Plaza (Shopping Plaza City, Ruta PY02, Km. 8), 18:40 (en español).
*Cinezone (Shopping Paris, 4to Piso. Avda. Adrián Jara), 21:15 (subtitulada).
*Cinemark Ciudad del Este (Shopping Lago, Monseñor Rodríguez y Concejal Romero), 16:45 (en español); 19:30 (subtitulada).