Jahayhu ñane retã (3)

Ko’ápe ehechaukáta opa mba’e reikumbýva.

Por ABC Color
18 de abril de 2023 - 01:00
Jahayhu ñane retã.
Jahayhu ñane retã.

I. Embojoaju he’iséva ndive.

1. Hekovia techaga’u
2. Pore’ỹ puku rire
3. Hasýpe péina ikatu
4. Rohecha jey
5. Nde che vallemi
6. Py’a rory, tetia’e
7. Che korasõ omokyrỹi
8. Añandu ipiro’y
9. Angata vaígui
10. Che rekovemi
11. Ka’aguy ha ñu porã
12. Che resa ombohory
13. Opurahéi ñakyrã
14. Ha umi guyra’íma
15. Katu oñe’ẽ
16. Yvága ja’e hese
17. Ndaiporivaráĩ
18. Che valleichagua

( ) Después de una larga ausencia
( ) Alegría, entusiasmo
( ) Siento su frescura
( ) Bosques y campos hermosos
( ) Canta la cigarra
( ) Habla
( ) No habrá
( ) Como mi valle
( ) Le decimos cielo
( ) Por fin ahora puedo
( ) Hace cosquillas a mi corazón
( ) De una mala preocupación
( ) Alegra mis ojos
( ) Y esos pajaritos
( ) Mi vida
( ) Tú, mi valle
( ) Volverte a ver
( ) La añoranza es remplazada

II. Emoñe’ẽ ha ehai ñe’ẽnguéra hendápe.

Ynambu guasu oñe’ẽ

Mombyrýgui ñahendu

yvytu porã oipeju

ha hyakuã niño asote,

yva mbopi hi’aju

ha aratiku ñu re’ẽ asyete.

MymbaYvaÑe’ẽtévaTendaTeroja tekome’ẽva

Lea más: Jahayhu ñane retã (2)

III. Emoñe’ẽ ha emoĩmba.

Pore’ỹ puku rire tosẽ taneruguaĩtĩ

nde symíndive nde ru

nde ryvy, nde ryke’y

ne reindy ha nde jarýi

taneañuamba

Ha nemokunu’ũ.

Che sy héra______________________________________

Che ru héra______________________________________

Che ryvy héra____________________________________

Che reke’y héra:__________________________________

Che reindy héra___________________________________

Che jarýi héra____________________________________

IV. Emoñe’ẽ ha embohovái.

Ka’ aguy ha ñu porã

che resa ombohory

opurahéi ñakyrã

ha umi guyra’ímakatu oñe’ẽ

yvága ja’e hese

Ndaiporivaráĩ

Che valleichagua

1. Mba’épa ombohory haihára resa.

2. Mba’e mymbápa opurahéi.

3. Mba’e mymbápa oñe’ẽ.

4. Mba’érepa haihára ombojoja ko ñe’ẽpotýpe.

V. Ehai ne remimo’ ã ko ñe’ẽpotýre.

oĩ porãva

2 - 6 - 8 - 11- 13 - 15 -17 - 18 - 16 - 3 - 7 - 9 - 12 - 14 - 10 -5 - 4 - 1

