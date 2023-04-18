Jahayhu ñane retã (3)

I. Embojoaju he’iséva ndive.
1. Hekovia techaga’u
( ) Después de una larga ausencia
II. Emoñe’ẽ ha ehai ñe’ẽnguéra hendápe.
Ynambu guasu oñe’ẽ
Mombyrýgui ñahendu
yvytu porã oipeju
ha hyakuã niño asote,
yva mbopi hi’aju
ha aratiku ñu re’ẽ asyete.
|Mymba
|Yva
|Ñe’ẽtéva
|Tenda
|Teroja tekome’ẽva
III. Emoñe’ẽ ha emoĩmba.
Pore’ỹ puku rire tosẽ taneruguaĩtĩ
nde symíndive nde ru
nde ryvy, nde ryke’y
ne reindy ha nde jarýi
taneañuamba
Ha nemokunu’ũ.
Che sy héra______________________________________
Che ru héra______________________________________
Che ryvy héra____________________________________
Che reke’y héra:__________________________________
Che reindy héra___________________________________
Che jarýi héra____________________________________
IV. Emoñe’ẽ ha embohovái.
Ka’ aguy ha ñu porã
che resa ombohory
opurahéi ñakyrã
ha umi guyra’ímakatu oñe’ẽ
yvága ja’e hese
Ndaiporivaráĩ
Che valleichagua
1. Mba’épa ombohory haihára resa.
2. Mba’e mymbápa opurahéi.
3. Mba’e mymbápa oñe’ẽ.
4. Mba’érepa haihára ombojoja ko ñe’ẽpotýpe.
V. Ehai ne remimo’ ã ko ñe’ẽpotýre.
oĩ porãva
2 - 6 - 8 - 11- 13 - 15 -17 - 18 - 16 - 3 - 7 - 9 - 12 - 14 - 10 -5 - 4 - 1