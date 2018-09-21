21 de Setiembre de 2018 20:18
Sa'y opáichagua ojehecha carroza ohasávo San Juan, Misiones gotyo
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Misiones-pe ojehecha ko ka'aru oikévo ha ojeguerohorývo arayvoty ha mitã pyahu árape
Temimbo'e opávave nivel mbo'ehaópe, educación inicial, escolar básica ha medio tavaguasúpe, odesfila calle monseñor Bogarín rehe.
Ombosako'i corso de las flores Municipalidad San Juan Bautista, Misiones. Ary ohasava'ekuéicha, ko'ã institución oime reina ha carroza ndive.
Mitãkuña ha mit0Òkuimba'e ogueraha cartel ipópe ha ome'ê marandu umi temimbo'épe, primavera, tekombo'e iporãve haguã, ñangareko tekoháre ha mburuvichakuéra taimbarete.
