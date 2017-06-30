30 de Junio de 2017 13:09
Otro Level, en ABC TV y ABC Cardinal
Como todos los sábados, buena música en Otro Level de 14:00 a 17:00 y el Playlist de Otro Level de 22:00 a 24:00 por ABC Cardinal 730 AM. Pero la fiesta ya comienza este viernes en ABC TV de 14:00 a 14:30.
Estos son algunos de los teas que sonarán este fin de semana.
Keane - Somewhere only we know
Bryan Ferry - Let´s stick together
Blondie - Calle me
Bruce Springsteen - Working on the highway
Electric Light Orchestra - Rock and Roll is king
Billy Ocean - Caribbean Queen
A-ha - Take on me
Icehouse - Touch the fire
Missing Parsons - Words
Def Leppard - Animal
