Otro Level, en ABC TV y ABC Cardinal

Como todos los sábados, buena música en Otro Level de 14:00 a 17:00 y el Playlist de Otro Level de 22:00 a 24:00 por ABC Cardinal 730 AM. Pero la fiesta ya comienza este viernes en ABC TV de 14:00 a 14:30.

Estos son algunos de los teas que sonarán este fin de semana.

Keane - Somewhere only we know

Bryan Ferry - Let´s stick together

Blondie - Calle me

Bruce Springsteen - Working on the highway

Electric Light Orchestra - Rock and Roll is king

Billy Ocean - Caribbean Queen

 A-ha - Take on me

Icehouse - Touch the fire

Missing Parsons - Words

Def Leppard - Animal

 
 

