07 de Octubre de 2018 16:23
Obra “omokõ” mbayrumýi
FERNANDO DE LA MORA. Pe metrobús rape, ruta Mcal. Estigarribia, ijerére ha parte del desvío oikéva ha hetápe oñembocháke osyryrývo ha yvykua meme
Mbayrumýi orekóva tamaño omyakãva problema, ijapytépe peteî colectivo transporte público ho'a yvykuápe ruta Mariscal Estigarribiaoikóva chugui ysyry guasu, calle Teniente Ettiene, Usher Ríos, Pitiantuta, Corrales.
Tenda calle Última jer´re ko'ápe umi frentista osêva boca de tormenta, metrobús rapere, oiméva ko tenda, omohendáva inundación oimehápe local comercial ha péicha tuicha ñemondýi ohasa automovilista ha frentista ko'ã tendáre.
