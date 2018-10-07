  • HOY

07 de Octubre de 2018 16:23

 

Obra “omokõ” mbayrumýi

FERNANDO DE LA MORA. Pe metrobús rape, ruta Mcal. Estigarribia, ijerére ha parte del desvío oikéva ha hetápe oñembocháke osyryrývo ha yvykua meme

Mbayrumýi orekóva tamaño omyakãva problema, ijapytépe peteî colectivo transporte público ho'a yvykuápe ruta Mariscal Estigarribiaoikóva chugui ysyry guasu, calle Teniente Ettiene, Usher Ríos, Pitiantuta, Corrales.

Tenda  calle Última jer´re ko'ápe umi  frentista osêva boca de tormenta,  metrobús rapere, oiméva ko tenda, omohendáva inundación oimehápe  local comercial ha péicha tuicha ñemondýi  ohasa automovilista ha frentista ko'ã tendáre.

Lea en Español

 
 

