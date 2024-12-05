Los números cardinales en inglés

Cargando...
Zero Cero
One Uno
Two Dos
Three Tres
Four Cuatro
Five Cinco
Six Seis
Seven Siete
Eight Ocho
Nine Nueve
Ten Diez
Los números del uno al cuarenta.
one 1 eleven 11 twenty-one 21 thirty-one 31
two 2 twelve 12 twenty-two 22 thirty-two 32
three 3 thirteen 13 twenty-three 23 thirty-three 33
four 4 fourteen 14 twenty-four 24 thirty-four 34
five 5 fifteen 15 twenty-five 25 thirty-five 35
six 6 sixteen 16 twenty-six 26 thirty-six 36
seven 7 seventeen 17 twenty-seven 27 thirty-seven 37
eight 8 eighteen 18 twenty-eight 28 thirty-eight 38
nine 9 nineteen 19 twenty nine 29 thirty-nine 39
ten 10 twenty 20 thirty 30 forty 40
-De 10 en 10 -De 100 en 100
ten 10 one hundred 100 one million 1,000,000
twenty 20 two hundred 200
thirty 30 three hundred 300
forty 40 -A partir de cien
fifty 50 one hundred and one 101
sixty 60 -De 1000 en 1000
seventy 70 one thousand 1000
eighty 80 two thousand 2000
ninety 90 three thousand 3000
Recuerda
- Las unidades siguen a las decenas con un guión. Twenty-six/26.
- Los números que siguen a cien (One hundred) llevan and. One hundred and ten/110.
- Los miles no van seguidos de guión ni de and. One thousand six hundred and five/1605.
- Excepto que 1000 vaya seguido de un número inferior a 100, se pone and. Two thousand and twenty/2020.
- Los números de cuatro cifras, especialmente los años, suelen leerse de dos en dos. Nineteen-ninety-five /1995.
- Los números de cuatro cifras terminados en dos ceros a menudo son leídos con las dos primeras cifras seguidas de hundred. Sixteen hundred/1600.
- En el lenguaje común, es frecuente sustituir one por a en el caso de One hundred, One thousand.