Los números cardinales en inglés

Por Liliana Garcete
05 de diciembre de 2024 - 17:59
Zero Cero

One Uno

Two Dos

Three Tres

Four Cuatro

Five Cinco

Six Seis

Seven Siete

Eight Ocho

Nine Nueve

Ten Diez

Los números del uno al cuarenta.

one 1 eleven 11 twenty-one 21 thirty-one 31

two 2 twelve 12 twenty-two 22 thirty-two 32

three 3 thirteen 13 twenty-three 23 thirty-three 33

four 4 fourteen 14 twenty-four 24 thirty-four 34

five 5 fifteen 15 twenty-five 25 thirty-five 35

six 6 sixteen 16 twenty-six 26 thirty-six 36

seven 7 seventeen 17 twenty-seven 27 thirty-seven 37

eight 8 eighteen 18 twenty-eight 28 thirty-eight 38

nine 9 nineteen 19 twenty nine 29 thirty-nine 39

ten 10 twenty 20 thirty 30 forty 40

-De 10 en 10 -De 100 en 100

ten 10 one hundred 100 one million 1,000,000

twenty 20 two hundred 200

thirty 30 three hundred 300

forty 40 -A partir de cien

fifty 50 one hundred and one 101

sixty 60 -De 1000 en 1000

seventy 70 one thousand 1000

eighty 80 two thousand 2000

ninety 90 three thousand 3000

Recuerda

- Las unidades siguen a las decenas con un guión. Twenty-six/26.

- Los números que siguen a cien (One hundred) llevan and. One hundred and ten/110.

- Los miles no van seguidos de guión ni de and. One thousand six hundred and five/1605.

- Excepto que 1000 vaya seguido de un número inferior a 100, se pone and. Two thousand and twenty/2020.

- Los números de cuatro cifras, especialmente los años, suelen leerse de dos en dos. Nineteen-ninety-five /1995.

- Los números de cuatro cifras terminados en dos ceros a menudo son leídos con las dos primeras cifras seguidas de hundred. Sixteen hundred/1600.

- En el lenguaje común, es frecuente sustituir one por a en el caso de One hundred, One thousand.

