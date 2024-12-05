Los números cardinales en inglés

Zero Cero

One Uno

Two Dos

Three Tres

Four Cuatro

Five Cinco

Six Seis

Seven Siete

Eight Ocho

Nine Nueve

Ten Diez

Los números del uno al cuarenta.

one 1 eleven 11 twenty-one 21 thirty-one 31

two 2 twelve 12 twenty-two 22 thirty-two 32

three 3 thirteen 13 twenty-three 23 thirty-three 33

four 4 fourteen 14 twenty-four 24 thirty-four 34

five 5 fifteen 15 twenty-five 25 thirty-five 35

six 6 sixteen 16 twenty-six 26 thirty-six 36

seven 7 seventeen 17 twenty-seven 27 thirty-seven 37

eight 8 eighteen 18 twenty-eight 28 thirty-eight 38

nine 9 nineteen 19 twenty nine 29 thirty-nine 39

ten 10 twenty 20 thirty 30 forty 40

-De 10 en 10 -De 100 en 100

ten 10 one hundred 100 one million 1,000,000

twenty 20 two hundred 200

thirty 30 three hundred 300

forty 40 -A partir de cien

fifty 50 one hundred and one 101

sixty 60 -De 1000 en 1000

seventy 70 one thousand 1000

eighty 80 two thousand 2000

ninety 90 three thousand 3000

Recuerda

- Las unidades siguen a las decenas con un guión. Twenty-six/26.

- Los números que siguen a cien (One hundred) llevan and. One hundred and ten/110.

- Los miles no van seguidos de guión ni de and. One thousand six hundred and five/1605.

- Excepto que 1000 vaya seguido de un número inferior a 100, se pone and. Two thousand and twenty/2020.

- Los números de cuatro cifras, especialmente los años, suelen leerse de dos en dos. Nineteen-ninety-five /1995.

- Los números de cuatro cifras terminados en dos ceros a menudo son leídos con las dos primeras cifras seguidas de hundred. Sixteen hundred/1600.

- En el lenguaje común, es frecuente sustituir one por a en el caso de One hundred, One thousand.