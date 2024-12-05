Aprender Inglés con el Escolar de ABC

Professions and occupations (1)

Una profesión es una vocación que requiere conocimiento y formación especializado en una ciencia o en un área específica. Una ocupación es el trabajo o actividad habitual o principal de una persona, como un medio de ganarse la vida.

Por Prof. Lic. Paulina Gamarra
05 de diciembre de 2024 - 17:40
A profession is a vocation requiring knowledge or some department of learning or science.

An occupation is a person's usual or principal work or business, as a means of earning a living.

Activity

. Ordenas las letras para formar los nombres de las profesiones. Escribe su traducción es español.

reyalkcirb: bricklayer (albañil)

yiscojkced:…………………………………….

ttrybbaies:………………………………………

kaber:……………………………………………

ookc:……………………………………………

verdri:………………………………

mandtus:……………………………

ccaaountnt:………………………….

eutcbhr:………………………………

