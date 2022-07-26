Escolar

Use of good and well (1)

Un error común en inglés es usar mal las palabras good y well.

26 de julio de 2022
Did you do well on your exams?.
The rule of thumb is that good is an adjective and well is an adverb.

La regla general es que good (bueno) es un adjetivo y well (bien) es un adverbio.

Good modifies a noun; something can be or seem good.

Good modifica un sustantivo; algo puede ser o parecer bueno.

Well modifies a verb; an action can be done well.

Well modifica un verbo; una acción se puede hacer bien.

Examples

Did you do well on your exams? ¿Te fue bien en tus exámenes?

Here, we have a clear action verb: to do. Aquí tenemos un verbo de acción: hacer.

Do should be modified with well, not good.

Do debería modificarse con bien, no bueno.

All you need to remember when you are pondering whether good or well is best for your sentence is that good modifies a person, place, or thing, whereas well modifies an action.

Todo lo que necesitas recordar cuando te preguntas si good o well es mejor para tu oración es que good (bueno) modifica a una persona, lugar o cosa, mientras que well (bien) modifica una acción.

This is a good pizza!

¡Esta es una buena pizza!

Pizza is a noun—a thing—that should be modified with good.

Pizza es un sustantivo —una cosa— que debe modificarse con bueno.

Actividades

I Choose whether good or well is correct. Each question has only one correct answer.

Elige good o well. Cada pregunta tiene solo una respuesta correcta.

1. Raúl thinks he is a _____ football player. good – well Raúl piensa que es un ……… jugador.

2. She played the piece very _____. good – well Ella ejecutó la pieza muy ………

3. They think he is quite a _____ speaker. good – well Ellos piensan que él es un …….. disertante.

4. Julia was quite _____ at the flute. good – well Julia era bastante …………. con la flauta.

5. Susan played the piano_____. good – well Susan ejecutó el piano ……………

6. Johnny’s a _____ harp player. good – well Johnny es un ………. arpista.

7. My cousin Rose sings very _____. good – well Mi prima rosa canta muy _____________.

II Fill in either good or well into the gaps. Completa los espacios con good o well.

1. My friend speaks English very _________________.

2. My brother’s dog Barry is a ___________________ dog.

3. ___________________ done!” she sometimes says to me.

4. I didn’t sleep very _______________last night.

5. I like Ann’s sister because she can cook _______________.

6. The pupils in this class often work ___________________.

7. These children are very ____________________at English.

III Translate the above sentences. Traduce las oraciones anteriores.

Answers

I. 1. good. 2.well. 3. good. 4. good. 5. well. 6. good. 7. well.

II. 1. well. 2. good. 3. Well. 4. well. 5. well. 6. well. 7. good.

Fuentes: ABC Estudiantil 2015, https://www.english-4u.de/en/grammar-exercises/good-well.htm

