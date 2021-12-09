Cuatro equipos de Inglaterra siguen en la Champions

Podría haber un tercer equipo español (Villarreal) o un tercer italiano (Atalanta), en octavos de final
* Siguen en carrera: 4 equipos ingleses, 2 españoles, 2 italianos, 2 franceses, 2 portugueses, 1 holandés, 1 alemán, 1 austriaco. El último se define hoy entre un italiano (Atalanta) y un español (Villarreal).
-El sorteo de los octavos de final será el lunes 13 de diciembre (08:00, ESPN).
* Bombo 1: Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern, Manchester United, Lille y Juventus.
* Bombo 2: París SG, Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisboa, Inter de Milan, Benfica, Villarreal o Atalanta, Salzburgo y Chelsea.