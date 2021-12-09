Fútbol

Cuatro equipos de Inglaterra siguen en la Champions

Los cuatro representantes del fútbol inglés lograron avanzar a octavos de final de la UEFA Champions League, mientras que del fútbol español sólo se clasificaron dos de los cinco que disputaron la fase de grupos, siendo Barcelona la gran decepción.

Por
09 de diciembre de 2021 - 01:00
Juergen Klopp y Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, técnico y jugador del Liverpool, uno de los cuatro equipos de Inglaterra que logró avanzar a octavos de final de la Champions.
Juergen Klopp y Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, técnico y jugador del Liverpool, uno de los cuatro equipos de Inglaterra que logró avanzar a octavos de final de la Champions.

Podría haber un tercer equipo español (Villarreal) o un tercer italiano (Atalanta), en octavos de final

* Siguen en carrera: 4 equipos ingleses, 2 españoles, 2 italianos, 2 franceses, 2 portugueses, 1 holandés, 1 alemán, 1 austriaco. El último se define hoy entre un italiano (Atalanta) y un español (Villarreal).

-El sorteo de los octavos de final será el lunes 13 de diciembre (08:00, ESPN).

* Bombo 1: Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern, Manchester United, Lille y Juventus.

* Bombo 2: París SG, Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisboa, Inter de Milan, Benfica, Villarreal o Atalanta, Salzburgo y Chelsea.

