Fútbol

Premier League: nueva ronda del “fútbol caviar”

El “fútbol caviar” de la Premier League inglesa propone emociones entre semana, con la postergación del duelo entre Manchester City y Arsenal.

Por ABC Color
18 de octubre de 2022 - 01:00
Miguel Almirón (28), mediocampista paraguayo del Newcastle United.
Miguel Almirón (28), mediocampista paraguayo del Newcastle United.gentileza

Los Gunners, que lideran la clasificación, seguidos por los ciudadanos, deben disputar el jueves el partido contra el PSV Eindhoven de Europa League, inicialmente previsto para el 15 de setiembre pero pospuesto al 20 de octubre por el fallecimiento de la Reina Isabel II.

Lea más: Investigan lanzamiento de monedas a Guardiola

* La 12ª ronda. Hoy, 15:30: Brighton-Nottingham Forest. 16:15: Crystal Palace-Wolverhampton. Mañana, 15:30: Brentford-Chelsea, Bournemouth-Southampton, Newcastle-Everton y Liverpool-West Ham. 16:15: Manchester United-Tottenham. Jueves, 15:30: Fulham-Aston Villa. 16:15: Leicester-Leeds. Postergado: Arsenal-Manchester City.

* Clasificación: Arsenal 27 pts., Manchester City 23, Tottenham 23, Chelsea 19, Manchester United 16, Newcastle 15, Brighton 14, Liverpool 13, Brentford 13, Bournemouth 13, Fulham 12, West Ham 11, Crystal Palace 10, Everton 10, Leeds 9, Aston Villa 9, Wolverhampton 9, Southampton 8, Leicester 5 y Nottingham 5.

Enlance copiado

Lo
más leído
del día

01
Nacionales
Atletas se casaron a días de conocerse en Juegos Odesur: “Vale la pena lo que estoy haciendo”
Ver más
02
ABC en el Este
Turista cayó a las Cataratas del Yguazú al intentar tomarse una selfie
Ver más
03
Nacionales
Renuevan alerta por tormentas, esta vez para cuatro departamentos
Ver más
04
Economía
Petropar: los nuevos precios de combustibles desde este martes
Ver más
05
Nacionales
El impactante video de un colectivo perdiendo todo el tren trasero y las ruedas
Ver más

Comentarios

Las opiniones y puntos de vista expresados en los comentarios son responsabilidad exclusiva de quienes los emiten y no deberán atribuirse a ABC, ya que no son de autoría ni responsabilidad de ABC ni de su Dirección ni de Editorial Azeta S.A.