Premier League: nueva ronda del “fútbol caviar”

Los Gunners, que lideran la clasificación, seguidos por los ciudadanos, deben disputar el jueves el partido contra el PSV Eindhoven de Europa League, inicialmente previsto para el 15 de setiembre pero pospuesto al 20 de octubre por el fallecimiento de la Reina Isabel II.
* La 12ª ronda. Hoy, 15:30: Brighton-Nottingham Forest. 16:15: Crystal Palace-Wolverhampton. Mañana, 15:30: Brentford-Chelsea, Bournemouth-Southampton, Newcastle-Everton y Liverpool-West Ham. 16:15: Manchester United-Tottenham. Jueves, 15:30: Fulham-Aston Villa. 16:15: Leicester-Leeds. Postergado: Arsenal-Manchester City.
* Clasificación: Arsenal 27 pts., Manchester City 23, Tottenham 23, Chelsea 19, Manchester United 16, Newcastle 15, Brighton 14, Liverpool 13, Brentford 13, Bournemouth 13, Fulham 12, West Ham 11, Crystal Palace 10, Everton 10, Leeds 9, Aston Villa 9, Wolverhampton 9, Southampton 8, Leicester 5 y Nottingham 5.