Libertad vs. General Caballero: A qué hora juega hoy y dónde ver en vivo en la Primera División de Paraguay

Libertad y General Caballero de Juan León Mallorquín disputan hoy la penúltima fecha del torneo Apertura 2025 del fútbol paraguayo. El Gumarelo y el Rojo de Ka’arendy juegan a las 19:00, hora de Paraguay, en simultáneo con Cerro Porteño vs. 2 de Mayo y Guaraní vs. Sportivo Luqueño. Transmiten ABC Cardinal 730 AM, ABC FM 98.5, ABC del Este 107.1 FM y ABC TV Paraguay en Youtube.
Libertad vs. General Caballero: ¿A qué hora juega hoy?
Paraguay: 19:00 horas
Argentina: 19:00 horas
Brasil: 19:00 horas
Uruguay: 19:00 horas
Chile: 19:00 horas
Ecuador: 17:00 horas
Colombia: 17:00 horas
Perú: 17:300 horas
Venezuela: 18:00 horas
Bolivia: 18:00 horas
El Salvador: 16:00 horas
México: 16:00 horas
Estados Unidos - Oeste: 14:00 horas
Estados Unidos - Este: 17:00 horas
Inglaterra: 23:00 horas
España: 00:00 horas
Bélgica: 00:00 horas
Marruecos: 00:00 horas
Sudáfrica: 00:00 horas
Libertad vs. General Caballero: ¿Dónde ver hoy por TV?
Tigo Sports
Tigo Star: Tigo Sports, canal 100
IP TV Copaco: Tigo Sports, canal 60
Personal Flow: Tigo Sports
Libertad vs. General Caballero: ¿Dónde ver hoy por streaming?
Tigo Sports Paraguay
*Pueden descargar gratuitamente la aplicación de Tigo Sports Paraguay en Apps de Googley Play y en App Store. Si no sos cliente de Tigo Star, accede por 69.000 guaraníes.