Fútbol

Libertad vs. General Caballero: A qué hora juega hoy y dónde ver en vivo en la Primera División de Paraguay

Libertad y General Caballero de Juan León Mallorquín disputan hoy la fecha 21 del torneo Apertura 2025 del fútbol paraguayo. Conozca la hora y en qué canal ver en vivo.

Por ABC Color
24 de mayo de 2025 - 11:09
Matías Espinoza, futbolista de Libertad, festeja un gol en el partido frente a Olimpia por la fecha 20 del torneo Apertura 2025 del fútbol paraguayo en el estadio Defensores del Chaco, en Asunción, Paraguay.
Matías Espinoza, futbolista de Libertad, festeja un gol en el partido frente a Olimpia por la fecha 20 del torneo Apertura 2025 del fútbol paraguayo en el estadio Defensores del Chaco, en Asunción, Paraguay.Fernando Romero, ABC Color

Libertad y General Caballero de Juan León Mallorquín disputan hoy la penúltima fecha del torneo Apertura 2025 del fútbol paraguayo. El Gumarelo y el Rojo de Ka’arendy juegan a las 19:00, hora de Paraguay, en simultáneo con Cerro Porteño vs. 2 de Mayo y Guaraní vs. Sportivo Luqueño. Transmiten ABC Cardinal 730 AM, ABC FM 98.5, ABC del Este 107.1 FM y ABC TV Paraguay en Youtube.

Libertad vs. General Caballero: ¿A qué hora juega hoy?

Paraguay: 19:00 horas

Argentina: 19:00 horas

Brasil: 19:00 horas

Uruguay: 19:00 horas

Chile: 19:00 horas

Ecuador: 17:00 horas

Colombia: 17:00 horas

Perú: 17:300 horas

Venezuela: 18:00 horas

Bolivia: 18:00 horas

El Salvador: 16:00 horas

México: 16:00 horas

Estados Unidos - Oeste: 14:00 horas

Estados Unidos - Este: 17:00 horas

Inglaterra: 23:00 horas

España: 00:00 horas

Bélgica: 00:00 horas

Marruecos: 00:00 horas

Sudáfrica: 00:00 horas

Libertad vs. General Caballero: ¿Dónde ver hoy por TV?

Tigo Sports

Tigo Star: Tigo Sports, canal 100

IP TV Copaco: Tigo Sports, canal 60

Personal Flow: Tigo Sports

Libertad vs. General Caballero: ¿Dónde ver hoy por streaming?

Tigo Sports Paraguay

*Pueden descargar gratuitamente la aplicación de Tigo Sports Paraguay en Apps de Googley Play y en App Store. Si no sos cliente de Tigo Star, accede por 69.000 guaraníes.

