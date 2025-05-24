Libertad vs. General Caballero: A qué hora juega hoy y dónde ver en vivo en la Primera División de Paraguay

Libertad y General Caballero de Juan León Mallorquín disputan hoy la penúltima fecha del torneo Apertura 2025 del fútbol paraguayo. El Gumarelo y el Rojo de Ka’arendy juegan a las 19:00, hora de Paraguay, en simultáneo con Cerro Porteño vs. 2 de Mayo y Guaraní vs. Sportivo Luqueño. Transmiten ABC Cardinal 730 AM, ABC FM 98.5, ABC del Este 107.1 FM y ABC TV Paraguay en Youtube.

Libertad vs. General Caballero: ¿A qué hora juega hoy?

Paraguay: 19:00 horas

Argentina: 19:00 horas

Brasil: 19:00 horas

Uruguay: 19:00 horas

Chile: 19:00 horas

Ecuador: 17:00 horas

Colombia: 17:00 horas

Perú: 17:300 horas

Venezuela: 18:00 horas

Bolivia: 18:00 horas

El Salvador: 16:00 horas

México: 16:00 horas

Estados Unidos - Oeste: 14:00 horas

Estados Unidos - Este: 17:00 horas

Inglaterra: 23:00 horas

España: 00:00 horas

Bélgica: 00:00 horas

Marruecos: 00:00 horas

Sudáfrica: 00:00 horas

Libertad vs. General Caballero: ¿Dónde ver hoy por TV?

Tigo Sports

Tigo Star: Tigo Sports, canal 100

IP TV Copaco: Tigo Sports, canal 60

Personal Flow: Tigo Sports

Libertad vs. General Caballero: ¿Dónde ver hoy por streaming?

Tigo Sports Paraguay

*Pueden descargar gratuitamente la aplicación de Tigo Sports Paraguay en Apps de Googley Play y en App Store.