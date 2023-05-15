Primera B: Cristóbal Colón JAS no suelta la punta

Resultados y goleadores
* En J. Augusto Saldívar: Cristóbal Colón JAS 2-3 de Febrero RB 1. Goles: 32′ Estiven Pérez y 68′ Luis Matto (CC); 61′ Julio Cane (3F).
* En Villa Elisa: Atlético Tembetary 2-General Díaz 1. Goles: 6′ Víctor Velazco y 64′ Cristhian Batte (AT); 87′ Ramiro Bernal (GD).
* En Capiatá: Deportivo Capiatá 1-Sportivo Iteño 1. Goles: 35′ Carlos Díaz (DC); 29′ Édgar Servián (I).
* En Mariano Roque Alonso: Humaitá 0-Atlántida 2. Goles: 19′ Anderson Medina y 60′ Enzo Turlan (A).
* En el barrio Tacumbú: Presidente Hayes 1-Silvio Pettirossi 0. Gol: 82′ Axel Franco (PH).
* En barrio Mburicaó: River Plate 2-Cristóbal Colón Ñemby 1. Goles: 34′ Jonathan Yegros y 74′ Alejandro Contrera (RP); 79′ Jonathan Ruiz (CC).
* En barrio San Pablo: 3 de Noviembre 3-29 de Setiembre 1. Goles: 3′ y 86′ Aldo Torres y 13′ Manuel Maciel (3N); 46′ Hugo Centurión (29).
* Hoy (15:00). En el estadio Juan B. Ruiz Díaz, Sportivo Limpeño-Olimpia de Itá. Árbitro: Víctor Ruiz Díaz. Asistentes: Jesús Alcaraz y Fernando Escurra. Cuarto árbitro: Denis Ortega.
* Posiciones: Cristóbal Colón JAS 17 puntos, Tembetary 15, River Plate 13, General Díaz 12, Atlántida 9, 3 de Noviembre 9, Olimpia de Itá 9, Capiatá 9, Benjamín Aceval 7, Cristóbal Colón de Ñemby 7, Limpeño 7, Humaitá 7, 29 de Setiembre 7, Iteño 5, Silvio Pettirossi 5, Presidente Hayes 5 y 3 de Febrero RB 4.