Fútbol de Ascenso de Paraguay

Primera B: Cristóbal Colón JAS no suelta la punta

Cristóbal Colón de J. Augusto Saldívar se mantiene sólido en la cima la clasificación, luego de vencer en su recinto por 2-1 al 3 de Febrero de la Chacarita, en uno de los duelos que puso en marcha la séptima ronda del torneo de la Primera División B.

Por ABC Color
15 de mayo de 2023 - 01:02
Luis Matto celebra el tanto del triunfo conquistador, Axel Ayala (6), Estiven Pérez (7) y Wilfrido Rivas acompañan el festejo. (Foto: APF)
Resultados y goleadores

* En J. Augusto Saldívar: Cristóbal Colón JAS 2-3 de Febrero RB 1. Goles: 32′ Estiven Pérez y 68′ Luis Matto (CC); 61′ Julio Cane (3F).

* En Villa Elisa: Atlético Tembetary 2-General Díaz 1. Goles: 6′ Víctor Velazco y 64′ Cristhian Batte (AT); 87′ Ramiro Bernal (GD).

* En Capiatá: Deportivo Capiatá 1-Sportivo Iteño 1. Goles: 35′ Carlos Díaz (DC); 29′ Édgar Servián (I).

* En Mariano Roque Alonso: Humaitá 0-Atlántida 2. Goles: 19′ Anderson Medina y 60′ Enzo Turlan (A).

* En el barrio Tacumbú: Presidente Hayes 1-Silvio Pettirossi 0. Gol: 82′ Axel Franco (PH).

* En barrio Mburicaó: River Plate 2-Cristóbal Colón Ñemby 1. Goles: 34′ Jonathan Yegros y 74′ Alejandro Contrera (RP); 79′ Jonathan Ruiz (CC).

* En barrio San Pablo: 3 de Noviembre 3-29 de Setiembre 1. Goles: 3′ y 86′ Aldo Torres y 13′ Manuel Maciel (3N); 46′ Hugo Centurión (29).

* Hoy (15:00). En el estadio Juan B. Ruiz Díaz, Sportivo Limpeño-Olimpia de Itá. Árbitro: Víctor Ruiz Díaz. Asistentes: Jesús Alcaraz y Fernando Escurra. Cuarto árbitro: Denis Ortega.

* Posiciones: Cristóbal Colón JAS 17 puntos, Tembetary 15, River Plate 13, General Díaz 12, Atlántida 9, 3 de Noviembre 9, Olimpia de Itá 9, Capiatá 9, Benjamín Aceval 7, Cristóbal Colón de Ñemby 7, Limpeño 7, Humaitá 7, 29 de Setiembre 7, Iteño 5, Silvio Pettirossi 5, Presidente Hayes 5 y 3 de Febrero RB 4.

Comentarios

