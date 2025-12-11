Lyon conserva la punta en le Europa League

Con los mismos puntos están el Midtjylland y el Aston Villa, pero ambos tiene un porcentaje goleador peor que el del Lyon, que solo ha encajado tres tantos por los 13 que ha marcado.
* Resultados: Stuttgart 4-Maccabi Tel Aviv 1, Young Boys 1-Lille 0, Sturm Graz 0-Estrella Roja 1, Niza 0-Sporting de Braga 1, Dinamo Zagreb 1-Betis 3, Ferencváros 2-Glasgow Rangers 1, FC Utrecht 1-Nottingham 2, Midtjylland 1-Genk 0, Ludogorets 3-PAOK 3, Oporto 2-Malmö FF 1, Celtic de Glasgow 0-Roma 3, Celta 1-Bolonia 2, Friburgo 1-Salzburgo 0, Lyon 2-Go Ahead Eagles 1, Basilea 1-Aston Villa 2, Brann Bergen 0-Fenerbahçe SK 4, Panathinaikos 0-Viktoria Pílsen 0, FC Steaua 4-Feyenoord 3.