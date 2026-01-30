Burgos-Burpellet-BH y Kern Pharma, equipos invitados de La Vuelta

Siguiendo las normas de la Unión Ciclista Internacional, los 18 UCI WorldTeams participan automáticamente en la carrera. Estos son Alpecin Premier Tech (BEL), Bahrain Victorious (BRN), Decathlon-CMA CGM Team (FRA), EF Education-Easypost (USA), Groupama-FDJ United (FRA), Ineos Grenadiers (GBR), Lidl-Trek (GER), Lotto Intermarché (BEL), Movistar (ESP), NSN Cycling Team (SUI), Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe (GER), Soudal Quick-Step (BEL), Team Jayco Alula (AUS), Team Picnic-Postnl (NED), Team Visma-Lease a Bike (NED), Team Emirates XRG (UAE), UNO-X Mobility (NOR) y Astana Team (KAZ).
Los equipos Tudor Pro Cycling Team (SUI), Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (SUI) y Cofidis (FRA), los tres mejores UCI ProTeams en el ranking UCI de 2025, también participarán en La Vuelta 26.
La Vuelta comenzará el 22 de agosto de 2026 en Mónaco y terminará en Granada el 13 de septiembre.