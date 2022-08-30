Escolar

Present simple (4)

Ahora veremos la estructura del presente simple en la formación de oraciones en la forma interrogativa.

Por ABC Color
30 de agosto de 2022 - 01:00
Los verbos auxiliares do y does se colocan delante del sujeto.
Los verbos auxiliares do y does se colocan delante del sujeto.ABC COLOR

Se presenta la estructura básica que se utiliza para la formación de oraciones interrogativas.

Para usar en la forma interrogativa el presente simple con cualquier verbo que sea diferente al to be, se usa el auxiliar do.

Ejemplos

Do you want that? ¿Quieres eso?

Do they vote? ¿Ellos votan?

Does he drink water? ¿Él bebe agua?

Observa.

Auxiliar + subject + verb + complement + question mark

Do you eat strawberries ?

¿Tú comes frutillas?

Auxiliar + sujeto + verbo + complemento + signo de interrogación

Does she drink milk?

¿Ella bebe leche?

Conjugación

Los verbos auxiliares do y does se colocan delante del sujeto.

Se usa do con I, you, we, they.

Se usa does para he, she, it.

En ningún caso se le agrega s al verbo.

Lea más: Present simple (3)

Present Simple: to eat (comer)

Interrogativa

- Do I eat too much candies? ¿Yo como demasiados caramelos?

- Do you eat too much candies? ¿Tú comes demasiados caramelos?

- Does he eat too much candies? ¿Él come demasiados caramelos?

- Does she eat too much candies? ¿Ella come demasiados caramelos?

- Does it eat too much candies? ¿(Él/ella) come demasiados caramelos?

- Do we eat too much candies? ¿Nosotros comemos demasiados caramelos?

- Do you eat too much candies? ¿Ustedes comen demasiados cara melos?

- Do they eat too much candies? ¿Ellos comen demasiados caramelos?

Actividades

I Elige la opción correcta.

1. _________ my mother _________ the magazine at night?

a. Does - reads b. Does - read c. Do - read

2. _________ they _________ my friend yet?

a. Do - know b. Does - know c. know - do

3. _________ our sister _________ in Chicago?

a. Do - live b. Does - live c. Does - lives

4. _________we _________ to the beach in summer?

a. Does - go b. Does - goes c. Do - go

5. _________my brother _________ an English book?

a. Does - buy b. Does - buys c. Do - buy

6. _________ Alcides and Isabel _________ to the church?

a. Does - go b. Do - go c. Do - goes

7. _________ Eva’s dog _________ meal?

a. Do - eat b. Does - eat c. Do - eats

8. _________ you _________ me?

a. Do - remembers b. Remember - do c. Do - remember

9. _________ the birds _________ in the morning?

a. Do - sing b. Does- sings c. Sing - do

10. _________ my mother _________ chicken?

a. Do - cook b. Does- cook c. Do – cooks

II Traduce las oraciones anteriores al español.

Respuestas

1.b 2.a 3.b 4.c 5.a 6.b 7.b 8.c 9.a 10.b

Enlance copiado

Lo
más leído
del día

01
Nacionales
Sexo, drogas y descontrol en Fernando de la Mora: vecinos denuncian inacción de autoridades
Ver más
02
Policiales
Exfutbolista Julio César Enciso volcó con su camioneta en Lambaré
Ver más
03
Política
Euclides Acevedo: “Con toda seguridad habrá pedidos de extradición”
Ver más
04
Tecnología
¡Por favor, no más mensajes de voz!
Ver más
05
Nacionales
Ratifican condena contra el exarquero José Luis Chilavert
Ver más

Comentarios

Las opiniones y puntos de vista expresados en los comentarios son responsabilidad exclusiva de quienes los emiten y no deberán atribuirse a ABC, ya que no son de autoría ni responsabilidad de ABC ni de su Dirección ni de Editorial Azeta S.A.