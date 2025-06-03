Asking for and giving information

Read

1. What is your name?

My name is Pauline.

2. How old are you?

I am ten years old.

3. Where are you from?

I am from Asunción, Paraguay.

4. What city do you live in?

I live in Asunción.

5. What country do you live in?

I live in Paraguay.

6. What’s your address?

My address is Roma 2345.

Glue or draw a picture and answer the questions

1. What is your name?

2. How old are you?

3. Where are you from?

4. What city do you live in?

5. What country do you live in?

6. What’s your address?

Look and read

What is your favorite color? My favorite color is...

What is your favorite fruit? My favorite fruit is...