Examples - Ejemplos

- I am Paraguayan:

Yo soy paraguayo/a

- I am from Asunción:

Yo soy de Asunción.

- I am happy:

Yo estoy feliz.

- Paraguay is in South America:

Paraguay está en América del Sur.

- Paraguayan people are nice:

Los paraguayos son agradables.

Simple Present - Presente simple

Affirmative form - Forma afirmativa

Observación

En algunas ocasiones el verbo to be se traduce como «hacer».

-It is cold/It’s cold. Hace frío.

-It is hot/It’s hot. Hace calor.

En otras ocasiones se traduce como «tener».

-I’m hungry/I am hungry. Tengo hambre.

-I’m thirsty/I am thirsty. Tengo sed.

Con la edad siempre se utiliza el verbo to be.

-I am fifteen years old/I’m fifteen years old. Yo tengo quince años.

-He is sixteen years old/He’s sixteen years old. Él tiene dieciséis años.

They are ten years old. They’re ten years old. Ellos tienen diez años.

I. Completa las siguientes oraciones con la forma larga del verbo to be.

1. She ____________ my sister.

2. These ____________ my new jeans.

3. I ____________ twenty years old.

4. You ____________ a nice person.

5. Mike ____________ smart.

II. Completa las siguientes oraciones con la forma corta del verbo to be.

1. I ____________ your new teacher.

2. He ____________ my father.

3. Today it ____________ sunny.

4. They ____________ good students.

5. We ____________ hungry.

III.Elabora oraciones usando el verbo to be.

1. am:

2. is:

3. are: