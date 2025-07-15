The Lion and the Mouse

A Lion lay asleep in the forest, his great head resting on his paws.

A timid little mouse came upon him unexpectedly, and in his fright and haste to get away, ran across the lion’s nose.

Roused from his nap, the lion laid his huge paw angrily on the tiny mouse to kill him.

—Spare me! Please let me go and someday I will surely repay you— begged the poor mouse.

The lion was much amused to think that a mouse could ever help him. But he was generous and finally let the mouse go.

Some days later, while stalking his prey in the forest, the lion was caught in the toils of a hunter’s net.

Unable to free himself, he filled the forest with his angry roaring.

The mouse knew the voice and quickly found the lion struggling in the net.

Running to one of the great ropes that bound him, she gnawed it until it parted, and soon the lion was free.

—You laughed when I said I would repay you.

Now you see that even a mouse can help a lion —said the mouse.

Moral: Kindness is always rewarded.

_____ Corriendo hacia una de las grandes cuerdas que lo ataban, la mordisqueó hasta que se rompió, y pronto el león quedó libre.

_____ Despertado de su siesta, el león, furioso, puso su enorme pata sobre el diminuto ratón para matarlo.

_____ Un león dormía en el bosque, con su enorme cabeza apoyada en sus patas.

_____ Moraleja: La bondad siempre se recompensa.

_____ Un tímido ratoncito se le acercó inesperadamente y, asustado y con prisa por escapar, le chocó la nariz.

_____ Días después, mientras acechaba a su presa en el bosque, el león quedó atrapado en las redes de un cazador.

_____ —¡Perdóname! Por favor, suéltame y algún día te lo pagaré —suplicó el pobre ratón.

_____ —Te reíste cuando dije que te lo pagaría. Ahora ves que hasta un ratón puede ayudar a un león —dijo el ratón.

_____ Al león le divertía mucho pensar que un ratón pudiera ayudarlo. Pero fue generoso y finalmente lo dejó ir.

_____ Incapaz de liberarse, llenó el bosque con su furioso rugido.

_____ El ratón reconoció la voz y enseguida encontró al león forcejeando en la red.