Top Gun: Maverick (2D)

Dirección: Joseph Kosinski
Guión: Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie
Elenco: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramírez
Calificación: Para mayores de 13 años
Duración: 131 minutos
ASUNCIÓN
*Cinemark (Paseo La Galería, avenida Santa Teresa), 19:30; 22:30 (en español); 14:00; 14:30; 15:00; 15:30; 17:00; 17:30; 18:00; 18:30; 20:00; 20:30; 21:00; 21:30 (subtitulada). XD y D-Box, 13:00; 16:00; 19:00; 22:00 (subtitulada). Premier, 14:00; 15:00; 17:00; 18:00; 20:00; 21:00 (subtitulada).
*Cines Itaú Hiperseis (Mariscal López y Teniente Casco, Tel. 613-390), 13:30; 14:45; 16:00; 17:15; 18:30; 19:45; 21:00; 22:15 (subtitulada).
*Cines Villamorra (Shopping Villa Morra, Mariscal López y San Roque González. Tel. 610-032), 13:30; 16:00; 18:30 (en español); 21:00 (subtitulada).
*Cines Itaú del Sol (Shopping del Sol, Aviadores del Chaco y Prof. Delia González. Tel. 611-763), 13:30; 16:00; 18:30 (en español); 15:00; 17:30; 20:00; 21:15; 22:30 (subtitulada).
*Cines del Mall (Mall Excelsior, Chile y Manduvirã, Tel. 443-015), 13:20; 15:40; 18:00 (en español); 20:20 (subtitulada).
LAMBARÉ
*Cines Itaú Cerroalto (Paseo Cerroalto, Cacique Lambaré y María Auxiliadora), 13:30; 15:00; 16:00; 17:30; 18:30; 20:00 (en español); 21:10 (subtitulada).
SAN LORENZO
*Cines Itaú Pinedo (Pinedo Shopping, avenida Mariscal López), 13:30; 14:45; 16:00; 17:15; 18:30 (en español); 21:00 (subtitulada). 4D, 19:00 (en español); 21:30 (subtitulada).
*Cines Itaú San Lorenzo (San Lorenzo Shopping, Ruta 2, Km. 15), 13:30; 15:00; 16:00; 17:30; 18:30; 20:00; 21:10 (en español).
*Cine Fuente (Fuente Shopping, Ruta Mcal. Estigarribia, Km. 9,5), 13:00; 15:30; 18:00; 20:30 (en español).
FERNANDO DE LA MORA
*Cines Real (Acceso Sur. Tel. 602-030), 15:40; 18:05; 20:30 (en español).
MARIANO ROQUE ALONSO
*Cines Itaú Mariano (Shopping Mariano, Tel. 762 000), 13:30; 15:00; 16:00; 17:30; 18:30; 20:00; 21:10 (en español).
CIUDAD DEL ESTE
*CineArt Ciudad del Este (Shopping Zuni, San Blas y Agapito Valiente), 15:45; 18:15; 20:30 (en español).
*Cinemas Plaza (Jesuitas Plaza), 14:30; 17:00; 19:00; 21:30 (en español); 20:00 (subtitulada).
ENCARNACIÓN
*Cine Granados (Juan León Mayorquín c/ 25 de Mayo. Tel. 0985-766791), 22:10 (subtitulada).
CAAGUAZÚ
*CineArt Caaguazú (Nanawa c/ Pedro Juan Caballero), 20:45 (en español).
CORONEL OVIEDO
*Cines Itaú D Shopping (Ruta 7, Km. 43), 13:30; 16:00; 18:30; 20:00; 21:10 (en español).
PILAR
*Cine Las Hortensias (Hotel Las Hortensias, Roberto Cabañas y Saavedra), 15:30 (en español); 19:55 (subtitulada).