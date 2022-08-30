Guaraní destronó a Libertad de la cima en la Sub 18

Los aurinegros se posicionan en la punta con 19 puntos, los franjeados y gumarelos escoltan con 18 puntos.
Guaireña FC, con 8 puntos, será el próximo rival de Guaraní.
Resultados de la jornada:
LIBERTAD 0 – GUARANÍ 1
Cancha: Colegialito. Árbitro: Jorge Ruíz Díaz. Asistentes: Nelson Colmán y José Barboza.
Libertad: Hugo Rolón; Nicolás Rojas, Ángel Ibarra, José Ruíz y Francisco Esquivel; Enmanuel Garcete (72′ Sebastián Chaparro), Blás Duarte, Alan Gaona y Sergio Aquino (74′ Isaac Ovando); Enmanuel Caballero y Eduardo Estigarribia (67′ Gustavo Fleitas). D.T.: Eduardo Villalba.
Guaraní: Gustavo Dionisi; Andrés Jara, Lucas Pereira, Alexis Cantero y César Ramírez; Matías López, Cristhian Báez (14′ Tobías Gamarra), Thiago Servín (78′ Nelson Gauto) y Tomás Giménez; Juan Cáceres (90′ Lucas Amarilla) y Saúl Benítez. D.T.: Aureliano Torres.
Gol: 61′ Tobías Gamarra (G).
Amonestados: 73′ Sebastián Chaparro y 92′ Isaac Ovando (L).
GENERAL CABALLERO JLM 1 - CERRO PORTEÑO 4
Cancha: Unión Ybyraro. Árbitro: Esteban Mendieta. Asistentes: Manuel Allen y Juan Jara.
Gral. Caballero JLM: Juan Gómez; Sergio Benítez, Fredy Friedenlib (49′ Yonny Morínigo), Marcos Zayas (ST Juan Román) y Andrés Samudio; Alan Ávalos, Rodolfo Martínez, Richard Amarilla (69′ Nery Ramírez) e Isidro Benítez; Julio González y Eusebio Núñez. D.T.: Aníbal Orrego.
Cerro Porteño: Antonio Martínez; Víctor Cabañas, Abel Brítez, Juan Vargas y Lucas Quintana (ST Alexis Prieto); Fabricio Arce (53′ Isaías Obregón), Ángel Aguilera, Alexis Insfrán (80′ Tobías Portillo) y Alexis Fariña; Ángel D’ecclesiis y Lucas Pinienta. D.T.: Diego Gavilán.
Goles: 71′ Julio González (GCJLM); 16′ Juan Vargas, 45′ y 54′ Lucas Pinienta y 59′ Ángel Aguilera (CP).
Amonestado: 33′ Lucas Pinienta (CP).
OLIMPIA 3 – RESISTENCIA SC 1
Cancha: Complejo ODD (Villeta). Árbitro: Bill Villalba. Asistentes: Julio González y Sergio Velázquez.
Olimpia: Rodrigo Frutos; Mathías González, Rodrigo Ibarra, Francisco De Assis y Blas Bolaños; Brahian Martínez, Arturo Domínguez, Loren Almirón (59′ Josías Silguero) y Leandro Caballero; Hugo Benítez (72′ Gabriel Flores) y Kevin Arrúa (79′ Leonardo Cáceres). D.T.: Héctor Schonhauser.
Resistencia SC: Claudio Franco; Alejandro Fonseca, Emanuel Alonso (72′ Sixto Vera), Lucas Villalba y Blás Montiel (82′ Tiago Melgarejo); Rodrigo Amarilla, Diego Riveros, Diego Aguilera y Paulo Rojas (ST Gilberto Pérez); Nolberto Sánchez y Nelson Cáceres. D.T.: Darío Sanabria.
Goles: 17′ Loren Almirón, 40′ Hugo Benítez y 88′ Gabriel Flores (O); 4′ Nolberto Sánchez (RSC).
Amonestados: 13′ Leandro Caballero, 19′ Hugo Benítez, 57′ Kevin Arrúa y 93′ Rodrigo Frutos (O); 19′ Diego Riveros, 21′ Emanuel Alonso y 40′ Diego Aguilera (RSC).
Expulsado: 24′ Arturo Domínguez (O).
SPORTIVO AMELIANO 2 - 12 DE OCTUBRE 1
Cancha: Juan B. Ruíz Díaz. Árbitro: Sever Téllez. Asistentes: Christian Chaparro y Rosa Bareiro.
Sportivo Ameliano: Elías Gracia; Emanuel Núñez (40′ Víctor Caniza), Rodrigo Arce, Elías Sosa y Blas Cabrera (65′ Axel Samaniego); César Núñez, Giovanni Duarte, Alan Ramírez y Gabriel Carvajal; Leandro Ortigoza (15′ Óscar Figueredo) y Kevin Acosta. D.T.: Pedro Irala.
12 de Octubre: Matías Aldama; Francisco Rodríguez, Francisco Lezcano, Maikoll Portillo y Pablo Garcete; Fernando Urbieta (82′ Arturo López), Aldo Ferreira (64′ Gregory Salinas), Alonso Vera (77′ Hugo Alcaraz) y Eduardo Navarro; Marcelo Trinidad y Julio Melgarejo. D.T.: José Mendieta.
Goles: 45′ Gabriel Carvajal y 85′ Óscar Figueredo (SA); 84′ Gregory Salinas (12O).
Amonestados: 10′ Kevin Acosta, 52′ Elías Sosa y 94′ Óscar Figueredo (SA); 6′ Eduardo Navarro (12O).
TACUARY FBC 1 - SOL DE AMÉRICA 4
Cancha: Centro de Competiciones Formativas APF - Parque Guasu. Árbitro: Paolo Galeano. Asistentes: Christian Ocampo y Christian Galeano.
Tacuary FBC: Enrique Barboza; José Neyer, Santiago Benítez, Omar Ortega y Maximiliano González; César Benítez, Fabián Novik (55′ Willian Miranda (67′ Nicolás Ayala)), Pablo Núñez y Hugo Silvero (55′ Enzo Rodríguez); Fabrizzio Flores y Jonathan Valdéz. D.T.: Gustavo Martínez.
Sol de América: Mathias Bordón; César Bustto, Igor Centurión, Alfredo Benitez y Diego Ortellado; Lucas Alfonso, William Casanova, Jesús Servín (53′ Cristhian Estigarribia) y Ángel Román (72′ Gastón Acosta); Bryan Ramírez (70′ Aldo Jara) y Pedro Bogado. D.T.: Ever López.
Goles: 43′ Fabrizzio Flores (TFBC); 16′ Diego Ortellado, 53′ Jesús Servín, 62′ Ángel Román y 76′ Aldo Jara (SA).
Amonestados: 57′ José Neyer (TFBC) y 79′ Pedro Bogado (SA).
GUAIREÑA FC 0 – NACIONAL 1
Cancha: Club Deportivo Alemán (Villarrica). Árbitro: Orlando Achucarro. Asistentes: Tania Martínez y Fernando Villalba.
Guaireña FC: Sergio Sánchez; José Cabrera, Isaías Benítez, Axel Penayo y Carlos González; Ismael González, Axel García (ST Jorge Cuevas), Rodrigo Monges (72′ Moisés Fretez) y Jesús Hanzon; Antonio Cantero y Derlis Aquino (56′ Michel Saucedo). D.T.: Andrés Ríos.
Nacional: Erwin González; Blas Ojeda, Arsenio Ortíz, Miguel Leguizamón y Santiago Villamayor; César Rodas, Carlos Marecos, Matías Cantero y Kevin Villasanti (85′ Lucas Denis); Ismael Zayas (69′ Lucas Bareiro) y Rodrigo Benítez (75′ Luís González). D.T.: Juan López.
Gol: 14′ Rodrigo Benítez (N).
Amonestado: 83′ Cristian González (GFC).
Posiciones: Guaraní 19 puntos, Olimpia y Libertad 18, Cerro Porteño 17, Sol de América 15, Nacional 13, Resistencia SC y Guaireña FC 8, Tacuary FBC 7, Sportivo Ameliano 6, 12 de Octubre 5 y General Caballero JLM 3.
Goleadores:
Hugo Benítez (Olimpia), 7 goles
Víctor Penayo (Libertad), 5
Allam Wlk (Olimpia), 5
Próxima fecha:
Guaraní – Guaireña FC
Resistencia SC – General Caballero JLM
Sol de América – Sportivo Ameliano
12 de Octubre – Olimpia
Nacional - Tacuary FBC
Cerro Porteño - Libertad