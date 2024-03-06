Olimpia y Cerro Porteño lideran la Sub 14

Cargando...
Los franjeados golearon 5-1 a Nacional, mientras los azulgranas 5-0 a Sportivo 2 de Mayo.
Libertad, General Caballero JLM y Sportivo Luqueño escoltan a los líderes con 7 puntos cada uno.
En la siguiente jornada, Olimpia visitará a Sportivo Ameliano (4 puntos), mientras los azulgranas a General Caballero, uno de sus escoltas.
En esta última jornada se registraron cinco triunfos, un empate y 25 goles en la categoría.

OLIMPIA 5 – NACIONAL 1
Cancha: Complejo ODD (Complejo ODD). Árbitro: Juan Jara. Asistentes: Manuel Allen y Juan Peralta.
Olimpia: Cristhofer Bernal; Orlando Yegros (68′ Giovanni Ruíz Díaz), Kevin Rojas, Rubén Franco y Fernando Godoy; Dandy Amarilla (53′ Mauricio Romero), Alexis Sosa, Matías Caballero (62′ Aurelio Pereira) y Félix Allende (53′ Santiago González); Elías Ruíz Díaz (62′ Gonzalo Ojeda) y Giovanni Correa. D.T.: Derlis Caballero.
Nacional: Roger Valdez; Jonatan Acuña, Ángel Alcaraz (ST Ezequiel Melgarejo), Lorenzo Galeano y Franco Pellejero; Bruno Bogado, Fabricio Villamayor (32′ Alberth Centurión), Osvaldo Acosta (ST Alberto Ayala) y Henry Ruíz Díaz (38′ Alexander Toledo); Jeremías Peña y Tobías Molas (68′ Diego Rojas). D.T.: Wilson Valdez.
Goles: 5′ Elías Ruíz Díaz, 14′ y 26′ Alexis Sosa, 42′ Matías Caballero y 45′ Elías Ruíz Díaz (O); 50′ Alberto Ayala (N).
Amonestados: 17′ Osvaldo Acosta y 37′ Alberth Centurión (N).
CERRO PORTEÑO 5 - SPORTIVO 2 DE MAYO 0
Cancha: Parque Azulgrana (Ypané). Árbitra: Astrid Mendoza. Asistentes: Derlis Benegas y Mario Chamorro.
Cerro Porteño: Santiago Olmedo; Thiago Villalba (70′ Marcelo Méndez), Fabrizio Gómez, Juan Recalde e Iker López; César Guillén, Pablo Cáceres (70′ Armando Ortiz), Alexander Fretez y Walter López (70′ Mariano Caballero); Alexander Benítez (78′ Pablo Mercado) y Ever Corrales (78′ Lucas Benítez). D.T.: Celso Ruíz Díaz.
Sportivo 2 de Mayo: Alejandro Osorio; Arturo Duarte, César Cabrera, Jeremías Galeano y Enzo Leiva; Kevin Enciso (ST Jhosias Toledo), Jesús Villalba (62′ Arturo Piris), Sixto Palacios (ST Eloi Fehr) y Jonatan Giménez; César Alderete y Mateo Mongelos (ST Alejandro Aguayo). D.T.: Mauro Caballero.
Goles: 35′ Pablo Cáceres, 42′ y 58′ Walter López, 74′ Alexander Benítez y 76′ Ever Corrales (CP).
SPORTIVO TRINIDENSE 1 – LIBERTAD 4
Cancha: CARDIF (Luque). Árbitro: Adolfo Aguilar. Asistentes: Hugo Espínola y Ana Fretes.
Sportivo Trinidense: Justo Segovia; Josías Gómez, Oliver López, Enzo Benítez y Carlos López; Ian Roa (76′ Thiago Rojas), Nahuel Mendoza (67′ Santiago Morel), Ángel Alonso (35′ Williams Soley) y Sebastián Galeano; Elías Urunaga y Ever Insfrán (67′ Elías González). D.T.: Lidio Benítez.
Libertad: Lucas Silvero; Aarón Acosta, Anderson Gamarra, Gonzalo Ortiz y Marcelo Núñez; Félix Ozuna (68′ José Benítez), Thiago Arellano (67′ Enzo González), Hugo Ocampos y Fidel Meza (83′ Ariel Amarilla); Raúl Rodas (83′ Máximo Zorrilla) y Juan Recalde (67′ Antonio Samudio). D.T.: César Álvarez.
Goles: 20′ Elías Urunaga (ST); 7′ y 69′ Raúl Rodas, 65′ Fidel Meza y 87′ Antonio Samudio (L).
Amonestados: 51′ Oliver López y 85′ Elías González (ST); 14′ Raúl Rodas (L).
SPORTIVO LUQUEÑO 3 - SOL DE AMÉRICA 2
Cancha: Parque Guasu - APF. Árbitro: Celso López. Asistentes: Joel Noguera y Juana Cuevas.
Sportivo Luqueño: Freddy Trubger; Jorge Sanabria, Enzo Jara, Pedro Colman y Marcos Velázquez; Juan Ojeda, Axel Díaz (90′ Alejandro Ledesma), Iván Sánchez (69′ Jonathan Leguizamón) y Luca Rodríguez (80′ Amado Rodríguez); Álvaro Zorrilla (90′ Gonzalo Cabrera) y Cristian Fretes (69′ Enrique Hermosilla). D.T.: Juan Abente.
Sol de América: Josías López; Eduardo Duarte, Axel Arce, Facundo Rivas (43′ Tobías Melgarejo) y Renato Centurión; Rodrigo Vera, José Velázquez (80′ Enzo Ramírez), Josué Rodríguez y Nicolás Portillo; Matías Kopala (75′ Fabricio Núñez) y Brahian Galeano (80′ Thiago Méndez). D.T.: Óscar Mendieta.
Goles: 42′ Juan Ojeda, 57′ y 78′ Álvaro Zorrilla (SL); 13′ Matías Kopala y 87′ Nicolás Portillo (SA).
Amonestados: 32′ Juan Ojeda, 88′ Axel Díaz y 93′ Jorge Sanabria (SL);44′ Josué Rodríguez y 59′ Axel Arce (SA).
Expulsado: 46′ Josué Rodríguez (SA).
GUARANÍ 2 – TACUARY FBC 0
Cancha: Parque Guasu - APF. Árbitro: Ever Escobar. Asistentes: Esteban Ferreira y Derlis Aranda.
Guaraní: Alejandro Cabañas; Alberto Brítez (81´Thiago Vera), Tobías Villalba, Alejandro Espínola y Alexander Ramírez; Sebastián Orué, Mauricio Castillo (66´ Willian Penayo), Eduardo Alarcón (55´Jhosías Nuñez) y Luís Paredes (88´Jorge Orué); Jonathan Martínez (88´Ángel Vera) y Guillermo Recalde. D.T.: Ángel Orué.
Tacuary FBC: Diego Centurión; Óscar Benet, Dylan Torales, Ángel Alvarenga y Elías Cubilla; Yonathan Ferreira, Juan Cabrera (87´Aldo Mancuello), Jonathan Rivas (55´ Gael Verlicchi) y Renzo Bojanovich (88´Tiago Aguilera); Franco Cubilla y Johan Velázquez (67´Facundo Agüero). D.T.: Aníbal Orrego.
Goles: 75′ Guillermo Recalde y 89′ Ángel Vera (G).
Amonestados: 46′ Alberto Brítez, 50′ Alexander Ramírez, 73′ Jonathan Martínez y 89′ Alejandro Espínola (G); 11′ Jonathan Rivas, 43′ Ángel Alvarenga, 45′ Dylan Torales, 66′ Juan Cabrera y 67′ Johan Velázquez (TFBC).
GENERAL CABALLERO JLM 1 - SPORTIVO AMELIANO 1
Cancha: Rafael Giménez. Árbitra: Fany Martínez. Asistentes: Liz Pereira y Alicia Benítez.
General Caballero JLM: Elías Godoy; Édgar Franco, Arturo Hellmann (39′ Jonathan Fretez), Lucas Fretes (70′ Santiago Vergara) y Hugo Fanego (51′ Anderson Osorio); Enzo Villagra, Diego Cardozo, Dylan Méndez y Luis Narváez; Alan Montania y José Alves. D.T.: Alcides Araujo.
Sportivo Ameliano: Alan Arce; Antonio Miñarro, Alfredo Palacios, Mauro León y Marcelo Silguero; Sergio Meza, Alex Giménez (55′ Maycol Rolón), Luciano Olmedo (55′ Lucas Paredes) y Jhonny Morínigo (63′ César Romero); Kevin Ruíz Díaz (55′ Diego Orué) y Santiago Paniagua. D.T.: Marco Caballero.
Goles: 55′ Dylan Méndez (GCJLM) y 41′ Santiago Paniagua (SA).
Amonestados: 4′ Arturo Hellmann y 61′ Jonathan Fretez (GCJLM); 65′ Lucas Paredes, 84′ Maycol Rolón y 89′ Mauro León (SA).
Posiciones: Olimpia y Cerro Porteño 9 puntos, Libertad, General Caballero JLM y Sportivo Luqueño 7, Sportivo Ameliano y Guaraní 4, Sol de América, Sportivo Trinidense y Sportivo 2 de Mayo 1, Nacional y Tacuary FBC 0.
Goleadores:
Álvaro Zorrilla (Sportivo Luqueño), 5 goles
Luciano Tartallone (Olimpia), 5
Alexander Benítez (Cerro Porteño), 4
Walter López (Cerro Porteño), 4
Santiago Paniagua (Sportivo Ameliano), 4
Próxima fecha:
Nacional – Guaraní
Tacuary FBC – Sportivo Luqueño
Libertad – Sportivo 2 de Mayo
Sol de América – Sportivo Trinidense
General Caballero JLM – Cerro Porteño
Sportivo Ameliano - Olimpia