Olimpia y Cerro Porteño lideran la Sub 14

Con 9 puntos, Olimpia y Cerro Porteño lideran la categoría Sub 14 al término de la tercera fecha del Torneo Anual de las Divisiones Formativas de la APF.

Por ABC Color
06 de marzo de 2024 - 18:35
Los franjeados golearon a Nacional 5-1 en Villeta
Los franjeados golearon a Nacional 5-1 en VilletaGentileza @FormativasO

Los franjeados golearon 5-1 a Nacional, mientras los azulgranas 5-0 a Sportivo 2 de Mayo.

Libertad, General Caballero JLM y Sportivo Luqueño escoltan a los líderes con 7 puntos cada uno.

En la siguiente jornada, Olimpia visitará a Sportivo Ameliano (4 puntos), mientras los azulgranas a General Caballero, uno de sus escoltas.

En esta última jornada se registraron cinco triunfos, un empate y 25 goles en la categoría.

Síntesis:

OLIMPIA 5 – NACIONAL 1

Cancha: Complejo ODD (Complejo ODD). Árbitro: Juan Jara. Asistentes: Manuel Allen y Juan Peralta.

Olimpia: Cristhofer Bernal; Orlando Yegros (68′ Giovanni Ruíz Díaz), Kevin Rojas, Rubén Franco y Fernando Godoy; Dandy Amarilla (53′ Mauricio Romero), Alexis Sosa, Matías Caballero (62′ Aurelio Pereira) y Félix Allende (53′ Santiago González); Elías Ruíz Díaz (62′ Gonzalo Ojeda) y Giovanni Correa. D.T.: Derlis Caballero.

Nacional: Roger Valdez; Jonatan Acuña, Ángel Alcaraz (ST Ezequiel Melgarejo), Lorenzo Galeano y Franco Pellejero; Bruno Bogado, Fabricio Villamayor (32′ Alberth Centurión), Osvaldo Acosta (ST Alberto Ayala) y Henry Ruíz Díaz (38′ Alexander Toledo); Jeremías Peña y Tobías Molas (68′ Diego Rojas). D.T.: Wilson Valdez.

Goles: 5′ Elías Ruíz Díaz, 14′ y 26′ Alexis Sosa, 42′ Matías Caballero y 45′ Elías Ruíz Díaz (O); 50′ Alberto Ayala (N).

Amonestados: 17′ Osvaldo Acosta y 37′ Alberth Centurión (N).

CERRO PORTEÑO 5 - SPORTIVO 2 DE MAYO 0

Cancha: Parque Azulgrana (Ypané). Árbitra: Astrid Mendoza. Asistentes: Derlis Benegas y Mario Chamorro.

Cerro Porteño: Santiago Olmedo; Thiago Villalba (70′ Marcelo Méndez), Fabrizio Gómez, Juan Recalde e Iker López; César Guillén, Pablo Cáceres (70′ Armando Ortiz), Alexander Fretez y Walter López (70′ Mariano Caballero); Alexander Benítez (78′ Pablo Mercado) y Ever Corrales (78′ Lucas Benítez). D.T.: Celso Ruíz Díaz.

Sportivo 2 de Mayo: Alejandro Osorio; Arturo Duarte, César Cabrera, Jeremías Galeano y Enzo Leiva; Kevin Enciso (ST Jhosias Toledo), Jesús Villalba (62′ Arturo Piris), Sixto Palacios (ST Eloi Fehr) y Jonatan Giménez; César Alderete y Mateo Mongelos (ST Alejandro Aguayo). D.T.: Mauro Caballero.

Goles: 35′ Pablo Cáceres, 42′ y 58′ Walter López, 74′ Alexander Benítez y 76′ Ever Corrales (CP).

SPORTIVO TRINIDENSE 1 – LIBERTAD 4

Cancha: CARDIF (Luque). Árbitro: Adolfo Aguilar. Asistentes: Hugo Espínola y Ana Fretes.

Sportivo Trinidense: Justo Segovia; Josías Gómez, Oliver López, Enzo Benítez y Carlos López; Ian Roa (76′ Thiago Rojas), Nahuel Mendoza (67′ Santiago Morel), Ángel Alonso (35′ Williams Soley) y Sebastián Galeano; Elías Urunaga y Ever Insfrán (67′ Elías González). D.T.: Lidio Benítez.

Libertad: Lucas Silvero; Aarón Acosta, Anderson Gamarra, Gonzalo Ortiz y Marcelo Núñez; Félix Ozuna (68′ José Benítez), Thiago Arellano (67′ Enzo González), Hugo Ocampos y Fidel Meza (83′ Ariel Amarilla); Raúl Rodas (83′ Máximo Zorrilla) y Juan Recalde (67′ Antonio Samudio). D.T.: César Álvarez.

Goles: 20′ Elías Urunaga (ST); 7′ y 69′ Raúl Rodas, 65′ Fidel Meza y 87′ Antonio Samudio (L).

Amonestados: 51′ Oliver López y 85′ Elías González (ST); 14′ Raúl Rodas (L).

SPORTIVO LUQUEÑO 3 - SOL DE AMÉRICA 2

Cancha: Parque Guasu - APF. Árbitro: Celso López. Asistentes: Joel Noguera y Juana Cuevas.

Sportivo Luqueño: Freddy Trubger; Jorge Sanabria, Enzo Jara, Pedro Colman y Marcos Velázquez; Juan Ojeda, Axel Díaz (90′ Alejandro Ledesma), Iván Sánchez (69′ Jonathan Leguizamón) y Luca Rodríguez (80′ Amado Rodríguez); Álvaro Zorrilla (90′ Gonzalo Cabrera) y Cristian Fretes (69′ Enrique Hermosilla). D.T.: Juan Abente.

Sol de América: Josías López; Eduardo Duarte, Axel Arce, Facundo Rivas (43′ Tobías Melgarejo) y Renato Centurión; Rodrigo Vera, José Velázquez (80′ Enzo Ramírez), Josué Rodríguez y Nicolás Portillo; Matías Kopala (75′ Fabricio Núñez) y Brahian Galeano (80′ Thiago Méndez). D.T.: Óscar Mendieta.

Goles: 42′ Juan Ojeda, 57′ y 78′ Álvaro Zorrilla (SL); 13′ Matías Kopala y 87′ Nicolás Portillo (SA).

Amonestados: 32′ Juan Ojeda, 88′ Axel Díaz y 93′ Jorge Sanabria (SL);44′ Josué Rodríguez y 59′ Axel Arce (SA).

Expulsado: 46′ Josué Rodríguez (SA).

GUARANÍ 2 – TACUARY FBC 0

Cancha: Parque Guasu - APF. Árbitro: Ever Escobar. Asistentes: Esteban Ferreira y Derlis Aranda.

Guaraní: Alejandro Cabañas; Alberto Brítez (81´Thiago Vera), Tobías Villalba, Alejandro Espínola y Alexander Ramírez; Sebastián Orué, Mauricio Castillo (66´ Willian Penayo), Eduardo Alarcón (55´Jhosías Nuñez) y Luís Paredes (88´Jorge Orué); Jonathan Martínez (88´Ángel Vera) y Guillermo Recalde. D.T.: Ángel Orué.

Tacuary FBC: Diego Centurión; Óscar Benet, Dylan Torales, Ángel Alvarenga y Elías Cubilla; Yonathan Ferreira, Juan Cabrera (87´Aldo Mancuello), Jonathan Rivas (55´ Gael Verlicchi) y Renzo Bojanovich (88´Tiago Aguilera); Franco Cubilla y Johan Velázquez (67´Facundo Agüero). D.T.: Aníbal Orrego.

Goles: 75′ Guillermo Recalde y 89′ Ángel Vera (G).

Amonestados: 46′ Alberto Brítez, 50′ Alexander Ramírez, 73′ Jonathan Martínez y 89′ Alejandro Espínola (G); 11′ Jonathan Rivas, 43′ Ángel Alvarenga, 45′ Dylan Torales, 66′ Juan Cabrera y 67′ Johan Velázquez (TFBC).

GENERAL CABALLERO JLM 1 - SPORTIVO AMELIANO 1

Cancha: Rafael Giménez. Árbitra: Fany Martínez. Asistentes: Liz Pereira y Alicia Benítez.

General Caballero JLM: Elías Godoy; Édgar Franco, Arturo Hellmann (39′ Jonathan Fretez), Lucas Fretes (70′ Santiago Vergara) y Hugo Fanego (51′ Anderson Osorio); Enzo Villagra, Diego Cardozo, Dylan Méndez y Luis Narváez; Alan Montania y José Alves. D.T.: Alcides Araujo.

Sportivo Ameliano: Alan Arce; Antonio Miñarro, Alfredo Palacios, Mauro León y Marcelo Silguero; Sergio Meza, Alex Giménez (55′ Maycol Rolón), Luciano Olmedo (55′ Lucas Paredes) y Jhonny Morínigo (63′ César Romero); Kevin Ruíz Díaz (55′ Diego Orué) y Santiago Paniagua. D.T.: Marco Caballero.

Goles: 55′ Dylan Méndez (GCJLM) y 41′ Santiago Paniagua (SA).

Amonestados: 4′ Arturo Hellmann y 61′ Jonathan Fretez (GCJLM); 65′ Lucas Paredes, 84′ Maycol Rolón y 89′ Mauro León (SA).

Posiciones: Olimpia y Cerro Porteño 9 puntos, Libertad, General Caballero JLM y Sportivo Luqueño 7, Sportivo Ameliano y Guaraní 4, Sol de América, Sportivo Trinidense y Sportivo 2 de Mayo 1, Nacional y Tacuary FBC 0.

Goleadores:

Álvaro Zorrilla (Sportivo Luqueño), 5 goles

Luciano Tartallone (Olimpia), 5

Alexander Benítez (Cerro Porteño), 4

Walter López (Cerro Porteño), 4

Santiago Paniagua (Sportivo Ameliano), 4

Próxima fecha:

Nacional – Guaraní

Tacuary FBC – Sportivo Luqueño

Libertad – Sportivo 2 de Mayo

Sol de América – Sportivo Trinidense

General Caballero JLM – Cerro Porteño

Sportivo Ameliano - Olimpia

