Fútbol

Sub 14: tres empates y tres victorias en la fecha 23

Culminó la vigésima tercera fecha del Torneo Anual de las Divisiones Formativas de la APF con Olimpia al frente de la Sub 14, fecha en donde se registraron tres empates y tres victorias.

Por ABC Color
15 de agosto de 2024 - 18:04
El clásico más añejo en la Sub 14 fue para Olimpia
El clásico más añejo en la Sub 14 fue para OlimpiaGentileza @FormativasO

Cargando...

Los franjeados se quedaron con la victoria en el clásico más añejo por la mínima diferencia de 1-0 ante Guaraní, con gol del goleador de la categoría, Luciano Tartallone.

Libertad, que es el único escolta de los franjeados, goleó 10-2 a Tacuary FBC, fecha en donde se registraron 23 goles en los seis encuentros.

General Caballero de Mallorquín (23 puntos), recibirá a Olimpia (60) en la siguiente fecha, mientras Libertad (56) a Nacional 28.

Resultados de la jornada:

OLIMPIA 1 – GUARANÍ 0

Cancha: Complejo ODD (Villeta). Árbitro: Ángel Galeano. Asistentes: Nelson Colmán y Mario Chamorro.

Olimpia: Francisco Ojeda; Giovanni Ruiz Díaz, Fernando Godoy (87′ Óscar Dávalos), Rubén Franco y Kevin Rojas; Dandy Amarilla (65′ Alejandro Centurión), Alexis Sosa (65′ Giovanni Correa) (90′+2′ Elías Ruiz Díaz), Matías Caballero (87′ Mauricio Romero) y Santiago González; Luciano Tartallone y Félix Allende. D.T.: Diego Urán.

Guaraní: Iván Patiño; Amílcar Planás (53′ Tobías Villalba), Horacio González, Jonás Mendoza y Jhosías Núñez; Sebastián Orué, Ariel Amarilla, Luís Paredes (70′ Jorge Orué) y Jonathan Martínez (53′ Guillermo Recalde); Pablo Escobar (80′ Diego Velázquez) y Willian Penayo (80′ Ángel Vera). D.T.: Eduardo Soares.

Gol: 70′ Luciano Tartallone (O).

Amonestados: 55′ Fernando Godoy y 59′ Matías Caballero (O); 61′ Horacio González y 71′ Willian Penayo (G).

NACIONAL 1 - SPORTIVO TRINIDENSE 1

Cancha: CARDIF (Luque). Árbitro: Adolfo Aguilar. Asistentes: Hugo Bogarín y Juan Cajes.

Nacional: Róger Valdez; Alberth Centurión, Ángel Alcaraz, Enzo Roa y Ezequiel Melgarejo; Herny Ruiz Díaz, Jeremías Peña (ST Tobías Molas), Jonatan Acuña (75′ William Estigarribia) y Ángel González; Ederson Acuña (69′ Leandro Correa) y Alexander Toledo (86′ Ronaldo Garay). D.T.: Wuilson Valdez.

Sportivo Trinidense: Justo Segovia; Josías Gómez (78′ Carlos López), Oliver López, Thiago Guarié (56′ José Gutiérrez) y Enzo Benítez; Ian Roa (59′ Pablo Sánchez), Nahuel Mendoza, Mauricio Benítez y Elías González (78′ Kevin Recalde); Williams Soley y Josías Areco (56′ Ángel Alonso). D.T.: Lidio Benítez.

Goles: 54′ Ángel González (N) y 59′ Elías González (ST).

Amonestados: 21′ Ángel González, 33′ Mauricio Benítez, 67′ Leandro Correa, 74′ Jonatan Acuña, 75′ Tobías Molas y 82′ Alberth Centurión (N); 23′ Nahuel Mendoza, 27′ Mauricio Benítez, 74′ Enzo Benítez y 75′ Elías González (ST).

Expulsado: 94′ Mauricio Benítez (ST).

TACUARY FBC 2 – LIBERTAD 10

Cancha: CARDIF (Luque). Árbitro: Adán Villalba. Asistentes: Hugo Espínola y Eduardo Vázquez.

Tacuary FBC: Diego Centurión; Bruno Vega (72′ Lucas Amarilla), Johan Velázquez, Óscar Benet y Juan Cabrera; Facundo Agüero (72′ Farid Nayar), Elías Cubilla, Franco Cubilla (80′ Jorge Alvarenga) y Renzo Bojanovich; Mateo Ortiz y Alexander Pico (49′ Yonathan Ferreira). D.T.: Óscar Mendieta.

Libertad: Fabrizio Alvarenga; Enzo González, Sebastián Cardozo, Gonzalo Ortiz y Fabrizio Pérez; José Benítez (61′ Jonathan Aguilar), Kevin Ruiz Díaz (75′ Gonzalo Fernández), Fidel Meza (89′ Máximo Zorrilla) y Enmanuel Portillo; Thiago Arellano (61′ Guillermo García) y Bennedith Filippini (75′ Juan Recalde). D.T.: César Álvarez.

Goles: 29′ Mateo Ortiz y 70′ Elías Cubilla (TFBC); 5′ Bennedith Filippini, 28′ y 60′ Enmanuel Portillo, 48′ y 64′ Kevin Ruíz Díaz, 59′ Thiago Arellano, 61′ y 71′ Fidel Meza, 77′ Fabrizio Pérez y 88′ Guillermo García (L).

Amonestados: 39′ Facundo Agüero (TFBC) y 19′ Thiago Arellano (L).

CERRO PORTEÑO 1 - SPORTIVO AMELIANO 1

Cancha: Parque Azulgrana (Ypané). Árbitro: Mario Benítez. Asistentes: Diego Santander y Jonás Marecos.

Cerro Porteño: Santiago Olmedo; Armando Ortiz (61′ Alexander Benítez), Ronaldo Peralta, Juan Recalde y Fabricio Benítez; Gustavo Aguirre (ST Pablo Cáceres), Mariano Caballero (61′ Thiago Villalba), César Guillén (76′ Martín Ávalos) y Walter López (ST Alexander Fretez); Santiago Paniagua y Ever Corrales. D.T.: Celso Ruiz Díaz.

Sportivo Ameliano: Marcos Núñez; Víctor Fariña, Alfredo Palacio, Marcelo Silguero y Axel Giménez (64′ Luis Vidal); Elías Giménez, Maycol Rolón (ST César Romero), Luciano Olmedo y Juan Vieyra; Diego Orué y Jhonny Morínigo. D.T.: Marco Caballero.

Goles: 29′ Santiago Paniagua (CP) y 35′ Elías Giménez (SA).

Amonestados: 63′ Alexander Benítez (CP); 55′ Elías Giménez, 66′ César Romero y 77′ Luciano Olmedo (SA).

SOL DE AMÉRICA 1 - SPORTIVO 2 DE MAYO 1

Cancha. CARDIF (Luque). Árbitro: Iván Martínez. Asistentes: Liz Pereira y Edison Agüero.

Sol de América: Josías López; Giovanni Díaz (71′ Eduardo Duarte), Lucas Valenzuela, Renato Centurión y Alex Paredes; Tobías Melgarejo, Rodrigo Vera (67′ Diego Velázquez), Joaquín Cano y Enzo Ramírez (67′ César Ruíz Díaz); Brahian Galeano y Fabricio Núñez (82′ José Velázquez). D.T.: Francisco Mancuello.

Sportivo 2 de Mayo: Kevin Coronel (81′ Alejandro Osorio); Jeremías Galeano, Enzo Leiva, Arturo Piris (81′ Jonatan Giménez) y César Cabrera; Kevin Enciso, Lucas Insfrán, Jesús Villalba (81′ Sixto Palacios) y Gustavo Cristaldo (88′ Facundo Villalba); Alexander Ramírez y Jhosias Toledo. D.T.: Virginio Cáceres.

Goles: 52′ Fabricio Núñez (SA) y 62′ Jeremías Galeano (S2M).

Amonestados: 74′ Renato Centurión y 88′ Brahian Galeano (SA); 65′ Kevin Enciso, 83′ Arturo Piris y 89′ Enzo Leiva (S2M).

GENERAL CABALLERO JLM 1 - SPORTIVO LUQUEÑO 3

Cancha: Liga Horqueteña de Fútbol. Árbitro: Osmar Peralta. Asistentes: Eleno Melgarejo e Iván Rodas.

General Caballero JLM: Elías Godoy; Édgar Franco, Arturo Hellmann, José Santacruz (55′ Ricardo Dictrido) y Ronald Ríos (55′ Fabricio Verón); Hugo Fanego (ST Jean Garcete), Enzo Villagra (58′ Fabrizio Almada), Diego Cardozo y Luis Narváez (ST Mathías Paredes); Dylan Méndez y José Alves. D.T.: Javier Araújo.

Sportivo Luqueño: Freddy Trubger; Jorge Sanabria (56′ Enrique Hermosilla), Marcos Velázquez, Pedro Colmán y Enzo Jara; Juan Ojeda, Iván Sánchez, Javier Ortiz y Axel Díaz; Álvaro Zorrilla (80′ Jhonny Benítez) y Cristian Fretes (56′ Francisco Villalba). D.T.: Christian Cardozo.

Goles: 12′ Arturo Hellmann (GCJLM); 17′ Axel Díaz, 29′ y 45′ Álvaro Zorrilla (SL).

Amonestados: 39′ Arturo Hellmann y 55′ José Alves (GCJLM); 68′ Enrique Hermosilla y 70′ Álvaro Zorrilla (SL).

Posiciones: Olimpia 60 puntos, Libertad 56, Cerro Porteño 51, Guaraní 36, Sportivo Ameliano 35, Sportivo Luqueño 30, Sportivo Trinidense 29, Nacional 28, General Caballero JLM 23, Sportivo 2 de Mayo 17, Sol de América 13 y Tacuary FBC 10.

Goleadores:

Luciano Tartallone (Olimpia), 23 goles

Santiago Paniagua (Cerro Porteño), 20

Próxima fecha:

Sportivo Trinidense – Guaraní

Sportivo Luqueño – Sol de América

Libertad – Nacional

Sportivo Ameliano – Tacuary FBC

General Caballero JLM – Olimpia

Sportivo 2 de Mayo – Cerro Porteño

Enlance copiado
Content ...
Cargando...Cargando ...