Sub 14: tres empates y tres victorias en la fecha 23

Los franjeados se quedaron con la victoria en el clásico más añejo por la mínima diferencia de 1-0 ante Guaraní, con gol del goleador de la categoría, Luciano Tartallone.
Libertad, que es el único escolta de los franjeados, goleó 10-2 a Tacuary FBC, fecha en donde se registraron 23 goles en los seis encuentros.
General Caballero de Mallorquín (23 puntos), recibirá a Olimpia (60) en la siguiente fecha, mientras Libertad (56) a Nacional 28.
Resultados de la jornada:
OLIMPIA 1 – GUARANÍ 0
Cancha: Complejo ODD (Villeta). Árbitro: Ángel Galeano. Asistentes: Nelson Colmán y Mario Chamorro.
Olimpia: Francisco Ojeda; Giovanni Ruiz Díaz, Fernando Godoy (87′ Óscar Dávalos), Rubén Franco y Kevin Rojas; Dandy Amarilla (65′ Alejandro Centurión), Alexis Sosa (65′ Giovanni Correa) (90′+2′ Elías Ruiz Díaz), Matías Caballero (87′ Mauricio Romero) y Santiago González; Luciano Tartallone y Félix Allende. D.T.: Diego Urán.
Guaraní: Iván Patiño; Amílcar Planás (53′ Tobías Villalba), Horacio González, Jonás Mendoza y Jhosías Núñez; Sebastián Orué, Ariel Amarilla, Luís Paredes (70′ Jorge Orué) y Jonathan Martínez (53′ Guillermo Recalde); Pablo Escobar (80′ Diego Velázquez) y Willian Penayo (80′ Ángel Vera). D.T.: Eduardo Soares.
Gol: 70′ Luciano Tartallone (O).
Amonestados: 55′ Fernando Godoy y 59′ Matías Caballero (O); 61′ Horacio González y 71′ Willian Penayo (G).
NACIONAL 1 - SPORTIVO TRINIDENSE 1
Cancha: CARDIF (Luque). Árbitro: Adolfo Aguilar. Asistentes: Hugo Bogarín y Juan Cajes.
Nacional: Róger Valdez; Alberth Centurión, Ángel Alcaraz, Enzo Roa y Ezequiel Melgarejo; Herny Ruiz Díaz, Jeremías Peña (ST Tobías Molas), Jonatan Acuña (75′ William Estigarribia) y Ángel González; Ederson Acuña (69′ Leandro Correa) y Alexander Toledo (86′ Ronaldo Garay). D.T.: Wuilson Valdez.
Sportivo Trinidense: Justo Segovia; Josías Gómez (78′ Carlos López), Oliver López, Thiago Guarié (56′ José Gutiérrez) y Enzo Benítez; Ian Roa (59′ Pablo Sánchez), Nahuel Mendoza, Mauricio Benítez y Elías González (78′ Kevin Recalde); Williams Soley y Josías Areco (56′ Ángel Alonso). D.T.: Lidio Benítez.
Goles: 54′ Ángel González (N) y 59′ Elías González (ST).
Amonestados: 21′ Ángel González, 33′ Mauricio Benítez, 67′ Leandro Correa, 74′ Jonatan Acuña, 75′ Tobías Molas y 82′ Alberth Centurión (N); 23′ Nahuel Mendoza, 27′ Mauricio Benítez, 74′ Enzo Benítez y 75′ Elías González (ST).
Expulsado: 94′ Mauricio Benítez (ST).
TACUARY FBC 2 – LIBERTAD 10
Cancha: CARDIF (Luque). Árbitro: Adán Villalba. Asistentes: Hugo Espínola y Eduardo Vázquez.
Tacuary FBC: Diego Centurión; Bruno Vega (72′ Lucas Amarilla), Johan Velázquez, Óscar Benet y Juan Cabrera; Facundo Agüero (72′ Farid Nayar), Elías Cubilla, Franco Cubilla (80′ Jorge Alvarenga) y Renzo Bojanovich; Mateo Ortiz y Alexander Pico (49′ Yonathan Ferreira). D.T.: Óscar Mendieta.
Libertad: Fabrizio Alvarenga; Enzo González, Sebastián Cardozo, Gonzalo Ortiz y Fabrizio Pérez; José Benítez (61′ Jonathan Aguilar), Kevin Ruiz Díaz (75′ Gonzalo Fernández), Fidel Meza (89′ Máximo Zorrilla) y Enmanuel Portillo; Thiago Arellano (61′ Guillermo García) y Bennedith Filippini (75′ Juan Recalde). D.T.: César Álvarez.
Goles: 29′ Mateo Ortiz y 70′ Elías Cubilla (TFBC); 5′ Bennedith Filippini, 28′ y 60′ Enmanuel Portillo, 48′ y 64′ Kevin Ruíz Díaz, 59′ Thiago Arellano, 61′ y 71′ Fidel Meza, 77′ Fabrizio Pérez y 88′ Guillermo García (L).
Amonestados: 39′ Facundo Agüero (TFBC) y 19′ Thiago Arellano (L).
CERRO PORTEÑO 1 - SPORTIVO AMELIANO 1
Cancha: Parque Azulgrana (Ypané). Árbitro: Mario Benítez. Asistentes: Diego Santander y Jonás Marecos.
Cerro Porteño: Santiago Olmedo; Armando Ortiz (61′ Alexander Benítez), Ronaldo Peralta, Juan Recalde y Fabricio Benítez; Gustavo Aguirre (ST Pablo Cáceres), Mariano Caballero (61′ Thiago Villalba), César Guillén (76′ Martín Ávalos) y Walter López (ST Alexander Fretez); Santiago Paniagua y Ever Corrales. D.T.: Celso Ruiz Díaz.
Sportivo Ameliano: Marcos Núñez; Víctor Fariña, Alfredo Palacio, Marcelo Silguero y Axel Giménez (64′ Luis Vidal); Elías Giménez, Maycol Rolón (ST César Romero), Luciano Olmedo y Juan Vieyra; Diego Orué y Jhonny Morínigo. D.T.: Marco Caballero.
Goles: 29′ Santiago Paniagua (CP) y 35′ Elías Giménez (SA).
Amonestados: 63′ Alexander Benítez (CP); 55′ Elías Giménez, 66′ César Romero y 77′ Luciano Olmedo (SA).
SOL DE AMÉRICA 1 - SPORTIVO 2 DE MAYO 1
Cancha. CARDIF (Luque). Árbitro: Iván Martínez. Asistentes: Liz Pereira y Edison Agüero.
Sol de América: Josías López; Giovanni Díaz (71′ Eduardo Duarte), Lucas Valenzuela, Renato Centurión y Alex Paredes; Tobías Melgarejo, Rodrigo Vera (67′ Diego Velázquez), Joaquín Cano y Enzo Ramírez (67′ César Ruíz Díaz); Brahian Galeano y Fabricio Núñez (82′ José Velázquez). D.T.: Francisco Mancuello.
Sportivo 2 de Mayo: Kevin Coronel (81′ Alejandro Osorio); Jeremías Galeano, Enzo Leiva, Arturo Piris (81′ Jonatan Giménez) y César Cabrera; Kevin Enciso, Lucas Insfrán, Jesús Villalba (81′ Sixto Palacios) y Gustavo Cristaldo (88′ Facundo Villalba); Alexander Ramírez y Jhosias Toledo. D.T.: Virginio Cáceres.
Goles: 52′ Fabricio Núñez (SA) y 62′ Jeremías Galeano (S2M).
Amonestados: 74′ Renato Centurión y 88′ Brahian Galeano (SA); 65′ Kevin Enciso, 83′ Arturo Piris y 89′ Enzo Leiva (S2M).
GENERAL CABALLERO JLM 1 - SPORTIVO LUQUEÑO 3
Cancha: Liga Horqueteña de Fútbol. Árbitro: Osmar Peralta. Asistentes: Eleno Melgarejo e Iván Rodas.
General Caballero JLM: Elías Godoy; Édgar Franco, Arturo Hellmann, José Santacruz (55′ Ricardo Dictrido) y Ronald Ríos (55′ Fabricio Verón); Hugo Fanego (ST Jean Garcete), Enzo Villagra (58′ Fabrizio Almada), Diego Cardozo y Luis Narváez (ST Mathías Paredes); Dylan Méndez y José Alves. D.T.: Javier Araújo.
Sportivo Luqueño: Freddy Trubger; Jorge Sanabria (56′ Enrique Hermosilla), Marcos Velázquez, Pedro Colmán y Enzo Jara; Juan Ojeda, Iván Sánchez, Javier Ortiz y Axel Díaz; Álvaro Zorrilla (80′ Jhonny Benítez) y Cristian Fretes (56′ Francisco Villalba). D.T.: Christian Cardozo.
Goles: 12′ Arturo Hellmann (GCJLM); 17′ Axel Díaz, 29′ y 45′ Álvaro Zorrilla (SL).
Amonestados: 39′ Arturo Hellmann y 55′ José Alves (GCJLM); 68′ Enrique Hermosilla y 70′ Álvaro Zorrilla (SL).
Posiciones: Olimpia 60 puntos, Libertad 56, Cerro Porteño 51, Guaraní 36, Sportivo Ameliano 35, Sportivo Luqueño 30, Sportivo Trinidense 29, Nacional 28, General Caballero JLM 23, Sportivo 2 de Mayo 17, Sol de América 13 y Tacuary FBC 10.
Goleadores:
Luciano Tartallone (Olimpia), 23 goles
Santiago Paniagua (Cerro Porteño), 20
Próxima fecha:
Sportivo Trinidense – Guaraní
Sportivo Luqueño – Sol de América
Libertad – Nacional
Sportivo Ameliano – Tacuary FBC
General Caballero JLM – Olimpia
Sportivo 2 de Mayo – Cerro Porteño