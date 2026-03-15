Stuttgart gana duelo directo y se afirma en zona de Champions

Con 50 puntos, el Stuttgart (4º) se coloca a la altura del Hoffenheim (3º), superado sólo por la diferencia de goles (+17 por +20).
Pero la victoria permite a los hombres de Sebastian Hoeness abrir un hueco con el Leipzig (5º, 47 puntos) y con el Bayer Leverkusen (6º, 45 puntos) , que no pasó del empate el sábado en casa ante el Bayern Múnich (1-1).
Todo indica que los dos primeros puestos de la tabla terminarán en manos del Bayern (1º, 67 puntos) y del Borussia Dortmund (2º, 58 puntos) .
Resultados de la 26ª ronda:
* Stuttgart 1-Leipzig 0. Gol: 56’ Deniz Undav (S). Ast: 57.000.
* Werder Bremen 0-Maguncia 2. Goles: 6’ Paul Nebel, 52’ Lee Jae-sung (M). Ast: 41.800.
* Friburgo 0-Unión Berlín 1. Gol: 90+2’ Jeong Woo-yeong (UB). Ast: 33.200.
-Sábado:
* Leverkusen 1-Bayern 1. Goles: 6’ Aleix García (L); 69’ Luis Díaz (B). Exp: 42’ Nicolás Jackson, 84’ Luis Díaz (B). Ast: 30.210.
* Dortmund 2-Augsburgo 0. Goles: 13’ Karim Adeyemi, 59’ Luca Reggiani (D). Ast: 81.365.
* Eintracht Frankfurt 1- Heidenheim 0. Gol: 53’ Arnaud Kalimuendo (EF). Exp: 73’ Robin Koch (EF). Ast: 58.700.
* Hoffenheim 1-Wolfsburgo 1. Goles: 65’ Konstantinos Koulierakis (W); 83’ Grischa Prömel (H). Ast: 26.252.
* Hamburgo 1-Colonia 1. Goles: 39’ Fábio Vieira (H); 45’ Said El Mala (C). Ast: 57.000.
* Bor. Mönchengladbach 2- St Pauli 0. Goles: 37’ Kevin Stöger, 62’ Franck Honorat (BM). Ast: 49.202.
* Top 10: Bayern 67 puntos, Dortmund 58, Hoffenheim 50, Stuttgart 50, Leipzig 47, Leverkusen 45, Eintracht 38, Friburgo 34, Unión Berlín 31, Augsburgo 31.
-Goleadores: Con 30 goles: Harry Kane (Bayern). Con 16: Deniz Undav (Stuttgart). Con 15: Luis Díaz (Bayern),