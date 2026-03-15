Fútbol Internacional
15 de marzo de 2026 - 18:02

Stuttgart gana duelo directo y se afirma en zona de Champions

381 STUTTGART (Alemania), 15/03/2026.- Deniz Undav del Stuttgart (izq.) celebra con sus compañeros tras marcar el gol que puso el 1-0 en el partido de la Bundesliga alemana entre el VfB Stuttgart y el RB Leipzig en Stuttgart, Alemania, el 15 de marzo de 2026. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK
381 STUTTGART (Alemania), 15/03/2026.- Deniz Undav del Stuttgart (izq.) celebra con sus compañeros tras marcar el gol que puso el 1-0 en el partido de la Bundesliga alemana entre el VfB Stuttgart y el RB Leipzig en Stuttgart, Alemania, el 15 de marzo de 2026. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEKRONALD WITTEK

Stuttgart derrotó este domingo al Leipzig (1-0) en el partido que cerró la 26ª fecha de la Bundesliga alemana, logrando tres puntos valiosos en la carrera por estar en la próxima Liga de Campeones.

Por ABC Color

Con 50 puntos, el Stuttgart (4º) se coloca a la altura del Hoffenheim (3º), superado sólo por la diferencia de goles (+17 por +20).

Pero la victoria permite a los hombres de Sebastian Hoeness abrir un hueco con el Leipzig (5º, 47 puntos) y con el Bayer Leverkusen (6º, 45 puntos) , que no pasó del empate el sábado en casa ante el Bayern Múnich (1-1).

Todo indica que los dos primeros puestos de la tabla terminarán en manos del Bayern (1º, 67 puntos) y del Borussia Dortmund (2º, 58 puntos) .

Resultados de la 26ª ronda:

* Stuttgart 1-Leipzig 0. Gol: 56’ Deniz Undav (S). Ast: 57.000.

* Werder Bremen 0-Maguncia 2. Goles: 6’ Paul Nebel, 52’ Lee Jae-sung (M). Ast: 41.800.

* Friburgo 0-Unión Berlín 1. Gol: 90+2’ Jeong Woo-yeong (UB). Ast: 33.200.

-Sábado:

* Leverkusen 1-Bayern 1. Goles: 6’ Aleix García (L); 69’ Luis Díaz (B). Exp: 42’ Nicolás Jackson, 84’ Luis Díaz (B). Ast: 30.210.

* Dortmund 2-Augsburgo 0. Goles: 13’ Karim Adeyemi, 59’ Luca Reggiani (D). Ast: 81.365.

* Eintracht Frankfurt 1- Heidenheim 0. Gol: 53’ Arnaud Kalimuendo (EF). Exp: 73’ Robin Koch (EF). Ast: 58.700.

* Hoffenheim 1-Wolfsburgo 1. Goles: 65’ Konstantinos Koulierakis (W); 83’ Grischa Prömel (H). Ast: 26.252.

* Hamburgo 1-Colonia 1. Goles: 39’ Fábio Vieira (H); 45’ Said El Mala (C). Ast: 57.000.

* Bor. Mönchengladbach 2- St Pauli 0. Goles: 37’ Kevin Stöger, 62’ Franck Honorat (BM). Ast: 49.202.

* Top 10: Bayern 67 puntos, Dortmund 58, Hoffenheim 50, Stuttgart 50, Leipzig 47, Leverkusen 45, Eintracht 38, Friburgo 34, Unión Berlín 31, Augsburgo 31.

-Goleadores: Con 30 goles: Harry Kane (Bayern). Con 16: Deniz Undav (Stuttgart). Con 15: Luis Díaz (Bayern),