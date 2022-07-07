Atlético Goianiense vs. Olimpia: alineaciones probables

Olimpia llega a este partido con la importante ventaja de haber ganado por 2-0 el juego de ida en Asunción. El decano clasificará si vuelve a ganar, si empate o, incluso, si pierde por un gol de diferencia. Atlético Goianiense no está bien en el Brasileirao y hay que ver si podrá esta noche con Olimpia y su estirpe.
ALINEACIÓN PROBABLE DE ATLÉTICO GOIANIENSE
Ronaldo; Hayner, Edson, Ramón Menezes y Jefferson; Marlon Freitas, Gabriel Baralhas, Shaylon y Airton; Wellington Rato y Diego Churín. DT: Jorginho.
ALINEACIÓN PROBABLE DE OLIMPIA
Gastón Olveira; Sergio Otálvaro, Luis Zárate, Saúl Salcedo e Iván Torres; Alejandro Silva, Hugo Quintana, Richard Ortiz y Fernando Cardozo; Derlis González y Jorge Recalde. DT: Julio César Cáceres.