Olimpia

Atlético Goianiense vs. Olimpia: alineaciones probables

Olimpia juega esta noche en Brasil buscando el ingreso a los cuartos de final de la Copa Sudamericana ante el Atlético Goianiense. El juego será en el Serra Dourada de Goiania y comenzará a las 20:30.

Por ABC Color
07 de julio de 2022 - 16:44
Hugo Quintana (I), volante de Olimpia, pelea por el balón con Diego Churín en la ida de los octavos de final de la Copa Sudamericana.
Olimpia va por los cuartos de final de la Copa Sudamericana.FERNANDO ROMERO

Olimpia llega a este partido con la importante ventaja de haber ganado por 2-0 el juego de ida en Asunción. El decano clasificará si vuelve a ganar, si empate o, incluso, si pierde por un gol de diferencia. Atlético Goianiense no está bien en el Brasileirao y hay que ver si podrá esta noche con Olimpia y su estirpe.

ALINEACIÓN PROBABLE DE ATLÉTICO GOIANIENSE

Ronaldo; Hayner, Edson, Ramón Menezes y Jefferson; Marlon Freitas, Gabriel Baralhas, Shaylon y Airton; Wellington Rato y Diego Churín. DT: Jorginho.

ALINEACIÓN PROBABLE DE OLIMPIA

Gastón Olveira; Sergio Otálvaro, Luis Zárate, Saúl Salcedo e Iván Torres; Alejandro Silva, Hugo Quintana, Richard Ortiz y Fernando Cardozo; Derlis González y Jorge Recalde. DT: Julio César Cáceres.

