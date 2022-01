Bertelli y Lappi confirmados para Suecia

We’ll be back in @RallySweden with an @MSportLtd Puma Rally 1!

Can’t wait to be at the wheel of this beast 🐈‍⬛



Can you guess the main color of our new #Fuckmatiè livery?

Write it in the comments



See you all in Umeå 🇸🇪 next month!@OfficialWRC @ompracing @pirellisport pic.twitter.com/S1nW1bZ2WY