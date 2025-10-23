Polideportivo

Etapas del Tour de Francia de 2026

París, 23 oct (EFE).- Etapas del Tour de Francia de 2026, que comenzará en Barcelona el 4 de julio y acabará en París el 26.

23 de octubre de 2025 - 07:30
Etapa Fecha Recorrido Kilómetros

.1. 04/09 Barcelona - Barcelona (CRE) 19

.2. 05/07 Tarragona - Barcelona 182

.3. 06/07 Granollers - Les Angles 196

.4. 07/07 Carcasona - Foix 182

.5. 08/07 Lannemezan - Pau 158

.6. 09/07 Pau - Gavernie-Gèdre 186

.7. 10/07 Hagetmau - Burdeos 175

.8. 11/07 Périgueux - Bergerac 182

.9. 12/07 Malemort - Ussel 185

10. 14/07 Aurillac - Le Lioran 167

11. 15/07 Vichy - Nevers 161

12. 16/07 Magny-Cours - Chalon-sur-Saône 181

13. 17/07 Dole - Belfort 205

14. 18/07 Mulhouse - Le Markstein 155

15. 19/07 Champagnole - Plateau de Solaison 184

16 21/07 Évian - Thonon-les-Bains (CRI) 26

17 22/07 Chambéry - Voiron 175

18 23/07 Voiron - Orcières-Merlette 185

19 24/07 Gap - Alpe d'Huez 128

20 25/07 Bourg d'Oisans - Alpe d'Huez 171

21 26/07 Thoiry - París 130.