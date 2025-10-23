Etapas del Tour de Francia de 2026

Etapa Fecha Recorrido Kilómetros
--- ----- ---- ---
.1. 04/09 Barcelona - Barcelona (CRE) 19
.2. 05/07 Tarragona - Barcelona 182
.3. 06/07 Granollers - Les Angles 196
.4. 07/07 Carcasona - Foix 182
.5. 08/07 Lannemezan - Pau 158
.6. 09/07 Pau - Gavernie-Gèdre 186
.7. 10/07 Hagetmau - Burdeos 175
.8. 11/07 Périgueux - Bergerac 182
.9. 12/07 Malemort - Ussel 185
10. 14/07 Aurillac - Le Lioran 167
11. 15/07 Vichy - Nevers 161
12. 16/07 Magny-Cours - Chalon-sur-Saône 181
13. 17/07 Dole - Belfort 205
14. 18/07 Mulhouse - Le Markstein 155
15. 19/07 Champagnole - Plateau de Solaison 184
16 21/07 Évian - Thonon-les-Bains (CRI) 26
17 22/07 Chambéry - Voiron 175
18 23/07 Voiron - Orcières-Merlette 185
19 24/07 Gap - Alpe d'Huez 128
20 25/07 Bourg d'Oisans - Alpe d'Huez 171
21 26/07 Thoiry - París 130.