There is - there are (haber)

Este verbo haber tiene dos formas que, si bien son diferentes, signifi can lo mismo.

Por ABC Color
11 de octubre de 2022 - 01:00
¿Por qué el verbo haber tiene dos formas? Respuesta:

Una es singular y la otra, plural.

Affirmative

There is a monkey in the zoo. Hay un mono en el zoológico.

There’s a monkey in the zoo.

Negative

There isn’t an elephant in the zoo. No hay un elefante en el zoológico.

There is not an elephant in the zoo.

Interrogative

Is there a snake in the zoo? ¿Hay una víbora en el zoológico?

Observaciones

El verbo to be, en sus dos tipos de número, es el que indica cuál será singular y cuál plural.

Las abreviaciones siguen siempre las mismas reglas.

Se sigue siempre el mismo patrón que con las oraciones que ya vimos: se le agrega la partícula not después del to be para hacerlo negativo, y se altera el orden (pasa adelante el to be) para hacerlo interrogativo.

Ahora veremos otras dos palabras muy importantes dentro de este tema:

some y any.

Ellas significan algunos/as, algo de, algún/a. El significado es el mismo, pero se utilizan en diferentes casos.

Cuando las oraciones son afirmativas y queremos emplear la idea de algún o algunos utilizamos some.

Cuando las oraciones son negativas o interrogativas, utilizamos any para dar la idea de algún, algunos o ningún.

SOME - ANY

There are some tables. Hay algunas mesas.

There aren’t any tables. No hay ninguna mesa.

Are there any tables? ¿Hay (algunas) mesas?

Exercise

Is there any tree in the field? ¿Hay algún árbol en el campo?

Yes, there is a tree over there. Sí, hay un árbol ahí.

Are there any flowers in the garden? ¿Hay algunas flores en el jardín?

No, there aren’t any flowers. No, no hay ninguna flor.

Look at this picture.

- Are there any tigers at the zoo? ¿Hay algunos tigres en el zoológico?

- Yes, there are some. Sí, hay algunos.

- Are there any lions? ¿Hay algunos leones?

- Yes, there are some. Sí, hay algunos.

- Are there any zebras, too? ¿Hay algunas cebras también?

- No, there aren’t any zebras. No, no hay ninguna cebra.

- Is there any boy at the zoo? ¿Hay algún niño en el zoológico?

- No, there isn’t any boy. No, no hay ningún niño.

- Is there any tree at the zoo? ¿Hay algún árbol en el zoológico?

- Yes, there is a tree. Sí, hay un árbol.

Fuente: El ABC Estudiantil. 2015.

