Pasado del verbo to be (4)

A continuación, tendrás la oportunidad de demostrar lo que aprendiste sobre este tiempo verbal en las formas afi rmativa, negativa e interrogativa.

I. Une los pronombres con su correspondiente conjugación del verbo to be en pasado simple.

II. Elige la forma correcta del pasado simple afirmativo del verbo to be.

1. I ____ in New York last summer. (was - were - am)

2.Mi perro ____ blanco y negro. (did be - were - was)

3. My brother _____ from Pilar. (‘re - was - were)

4. Our old car ____ red. (‘s - were - was)

5. You and I _____ enemies. (were - was - are)

6. Your English books ____ in the bookcase last weekend. (were - was - are)

7. Your mother ____ an artist? (was - were - did be)

8. Your uncle ____ from Australia? (was - were - did be)

9. I ____ fat ten years ago. (am - were - was)

10. He ____ at school yesterday. (was - were – is)

III. Reescribe las oraciones del ejercicio anterior, pero esta vez ponlas en las formas negativa e interrogativa.

IV. Presta atención y corrige los errores en estas oraciones.

1. The film were boring.

2. We was not be there.

3. She was angry?

Respuestas

I. He, She, It: was. We, You, They: were.

II. 1:was. 2: was. 3: was. 4: was. 5: were. 6: were. 7: was. 8: was. 9: was. 10: was.

III. 1. I wasn’t in New York last summer. Was I in New York last summer? 2. My dog wasn’t white and black. Was my dog white and black? 3. My brother wasn’t from Pilar. Was my brother from Pilar? 4. Our old car was red. Was our old car red? 5. You and I weren’t enemies. Were you and I enemies? 6. Your English books weren’t in the bookcase last weekend. Were your English books in the bookcase last weekend? 7. Your mother wasn’t an artist. Was your mother an artist. 8. Your uncle wasn’t from Australia. Was your uncle from Australia? 9. I wasn’t fat ten years ago. Was I fat ten years ago? 10. He wasn’t at school yesterday. Was he at school yesterday?

IV. 1.The fi lm was boring. 2. We were not there. 3. Was she angry?

Fuentes: https://bit.ly/3Dp0BWe, https://bit.ly/2I0utKg

