Children’s Rights.

Children as well as adults have human rights.

30 de mayo de 2023 - 01:00
The Convention on the Rights of the Child is an international human rights agreement (also known as a human rights treaty) that outlines the specific rights that children and young people can claim.

The Convention defines everyone under the age of 18 as a child.

Some of the rights that are contained in the Convention include:

Article 6: Children have the right to live a full life. Governments should ensure that children survive and develop healthily.

Article 7: Children have the right to a legally registered name and nationality. Children also have the right to know their parents and, as far as possible, to be cared for by them.

Article 13: Children have the right to get and to share information, as long as the information is not damaging to them or to others.

Article 23: Children who have any kind of disability should receive special care and support so that they can live a full and independent life.

Article 24: Children have the right to good quality health care, clean water, nutritious food and a clean environment so that they will stay healthy. Richer countries should help poorer countries achieve this.

Article 28: Children have the right to an education. Discipline in schools should respect children’s human dignity. Primary education should be free. Wealthier countries should help poorer countries achieve this.

Article 30: Children have the right to learn and use the language and customs of their families, whether or not these are shared by the majority of the people in the country where they live, as long as this does not harm others.

Article 31: Children have the right to relax, play and to join in a wide range of leisure activities.

