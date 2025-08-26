Present simple tense of verb to be: tiempo presente simple del verbo to be

I. Read and complete with am, am not, is, isn’t, are or aren’t

Dear pen friend,

My name _______ Manuel Brítez. I_______ from Paraguay and I_______ fifteen years old. My mother _______Felicia. She_______ an English teacher but she _______ from Brazil. My father _______ Luciano and he _______ forty years old. He _______ very tall and thin. He _______ from Brazil, he _______ from Argentina.

I have two sisters: Elena and Elvira. They _______ short and very nice and they _______ students, too.

I also have a brother. His name _______ Lucio. He _______ very strong and kind.

I have a pet, too. My dog Aby _______ black and it_______ big.

Love

II. Read the letter and correct the sentences.

1. Manuel Brítez is from Brazil.

2. Manuel is forty years old.

3. Manuel’s mother is Elvira.

4. She is a Spanish teacher.

5. She is from Argentina.

6. Manuel’s father is Lucio.

7. Luciano is fifteen years old.

8. Manuel’s brothers are Elena and Elvira.

9. Manuel’s sister is Lucio

10. Aby is strong and kind.

III. Write a letter about you and your family. Follow the model

Fuente: MEC. 2024. Programa de Estudios. Lengua Extranjera (Inglés). Asunción, Paraguay.