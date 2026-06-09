La forma negativa del verbo to be

To change the verb “to be” into its negative form, simply add”not” directly after the verb.

Lea más: Verb to be – Affirmative form

Para cambiar el verbo «to be» a su forma negativa, simplemente añade «not» justo después del verbo.

Formula: Subject + Verb to be + not + Rest of sentenc

Fórmula: Sujeto + verbo to be + not + resto de la oración

Look!

Reading

Hello. My name is Joseph. I am fourteen years old. I am a good student. My sister Emily is twelve years old. She is very friendly and intelligent. We are happy because our school is nice.

My father is a lawyer and my mother is a nurse. They are very hardworking. Our dog is small and playful. It is not dangerous. We are a happy family.

Today is Sunday. I am at home with my family. We are not at school today. My parents are busy, but they are happy. We are together and we are enjoying the day.

Vocabulary

Lawyer: abogado.

Nurse: enfermera.

Hardworking: trabajadores.

Playful: juguetón.

Busy: ocupados.

Together: juntos.

Enjoying: disfrutando.

LEARN MORE

Activities

I. Write (T) true or (F) false.

Escribe verdadero o falso.

1. Joseph is twelve years old. (______)

2. Emily is fifteen years old. (______)

3. The dog is dangerous. (______)

4. Lucas’s mother is a nurse. (______)

5. They are a happy family. (______)

II. Answer the questions.

Responde las preguntas.

1. What is the boy’s name?___________________________________________

2. How old is Emily?__________________________________________________

3. Is the dog dangerous?_____________________________________________

4. What is Lucas’s father?____________________________________________

5. Are they a happy family?___________________________________________

III. Choose the correct option.

Elige la opción correcta.

1. Joseph is:

a) ten years old b) twelve years old c) fourteen years old

2. Emily is:

a) unfriendly b) intelligent c) angry

3. The dog is:

a) dangerous b) big c) playful

IV. Complete with am not / isn’t / aren’t.

Completa con am not / isn’t / aren’t.

1. They _______________ at school.

2. We _________________ students.

3. He __________________ hardworking.

V. Write the short form of the following sentences.

Escribe la forma abreviada de las siguientes oraciones.

1. He is not a good boy.

________________________________________________________________________

2. She is not a nice girl.

________________________________________________________________________

3. It is not a cute pet.

________________________________________________________________________

4. We are not singers.

________________________________________________________________________

5. You are not funny.

________________________________________________________________________

6. They are not in the garden.

________________________________________________________________________