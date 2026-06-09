La forma negativa del verbo to be

To change the verb “to be” into its negative form, simply add”not” directly after the verb.
Lea más: Verb to be – Affirmative form
Para cambiar el verbo «to be» a su forma negativa, simplemente añade «not» justo después del verbo.
Formula: Subject + Verb to be + not + Rest of sentenc
Fórmula: Sujeto + verbo to be + not + resto de la oración
Look!
Reading
Hello. My name is Joseph. I am fourteen years old. I am a good student. My sister Emily is twelve years old. She is very friendly and intelligent. We are happy because our school is nice.
My father is a lawyer and my mother is a nurse. They are very hardworking. Our dog is small and playful. It is not dangerous. We are a happy family.
Today is Sunday. I am at home with my family. We are not at school today. My parents are busy, but they are happy. We are together and we are enjoying the day.
Vocabulary
Lawyer: abogado.
Nurse: enfermera.
Hardworking: trabajadores.
Playful: juguetón.
Busy: ocupados.
Together: juntos.
Enjoying: disfrutando.
LEARN MORE
Activities
I. Write (T) true or (F) false.
Escribe verdadero o falso.
1. Joseph is twelve years old. (______)
2. Emily is fifteen years old. (______)
3. The dog is dangerous. (______)
4. Lucas’s mother is a nurse. (______)
5. They are a happy family. (______)
II. Answer the questions.
Responde las preguntas.
1. What is the boy’s name?___________________________________________
2. How old is Emily?__________________________________________________
3. Is the dog dangerous?_____________________________________________
4. What is Lucas’s father?____________________________________________
5. Are they a happy family?___________________________________________
III. Choose the correct option.
Elige la opción correcta.
1. Joseph is:
a) ten years old b) twelve years old c) fourteen years old
2. Emily is:
a) unfriendly b) intelligent c) angry
3. The dog is:
a) dangerous b) big c) playful
IV. Complete with am not / isn’t / aren’t.
Completa con am not / isn’t / aren’t.
1. They _______________ at school.
2. We _________________ students.
3. He __________________ hardworking.
V. Write the short form of the following sentences.
Escribe la forma abreviada de las siguientes oraciones.
1. He is not a good boy.
________________________________________________________________________
2. She is not a nice girl.
________________________________________________________________________
3. It is not a cute pet.
________________________________________________________________________
4. We are not singers.
________________________________________________________________________
5. You are not funny.
________________________________________________________________________
6. They are not in the garden.
________________________________________________________________________