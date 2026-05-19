Verb to be – Affirmative form

The verb to be is one of the most important verbs in English. It is used to talk about identity, age, origin, emotions and characteristics.

El verbo ser o estar es uno de los verbos más importantes en inglés. Se usa para hablar de identidad, edad, origen, emociones y características.

In the affirmative form, the verb “to be” changes depending on the subject.

En la forma afirmativa, el verbo «to be» cambia según el sujeto:

We use “to be” to describe people and things. For example:

Usamos «to be» para describir personas y cosas. Por ejemplo:

The verb “to be” helps us give basic information about ourselves and others.

El verbo «to be» nos ayuda a dar información básica sobre nosotros y otras personas.

Activities

I. Complete with am / is / are. I Completa con am / is / are.

1. I ______ sad.

2. She ______ my teacher.

3. They ______ in the classroom.

II. Write the short form of the following sentences.

Escribe la forma abreviada de las siguientes oraciones.

1. I am in the living room.

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2. You are elegant.

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3. He is a good boy.

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III. Draw a picture of your family or friends.

Write five sentences using the verb “to be”

Dibuja a tu familia o amigos.

Escribe cinco oraciones usando el verbo «to be».

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