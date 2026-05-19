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19 de mayo de 2026 a la - 01:00

Verb to be – Affirmative form

Verb to be – Affirmative form
Verb to be – Affirmative formArchivo, ABC Color

Let’s learn about the verb to be in affirmative form.

Por Prof. Mag. Paulina Gamarra

The verb to be is one of the most important verbs in English. It is used to talk about identity, age, origin, emotions and characteristics.

El verbo ser o estar es uno de los verbos más importantes en inglés. Se usa para hablar de identidad, edad, origen, emociones y características.

In the affirmative form, the verb “to be” changes depending on the subject.

En la forma afirmativa, el verbo «to be» cambia según el sujeto:

Verb to be – Affirmative form
Verb to be – Affirmative form

We use “to be” to describe people and things. For example:

Usamos «to be» para describir personas y cosas. Por ejemplo:

Verb to be – Affirmative form
Verb to be – Affirmative form

The verb “to be” helps us give basic information about ourselves and others.

El verbo «to be» nos ayuda a dar información básica sobre nosotros y otras personas.

Activities

I. Complete with am / is / are. I Completa con am / is / are.

1. I ______ sad.

2. She ______ my teacher.

3. They ______ in the classroom.

II. Write the short form of the following sentences.

Escribe la forma abreviada de las siguientes oraciones.

1. I am in the living room.

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2. You are elegant.

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3. He is a good boy.

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III. Draw a picture of your family or friends.

Write five sentences using the verb “to be”

Dibuja a tu familia o amigos.

Escribe cinco oraciones usando el verbo «to be».

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