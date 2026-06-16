To change the verb “to be” into the interrogative form, swap the subject and the verb. Move the verb to the front of the sentence and place the subject right after it.

Para transformar el verbo «to be» a la forma interrogativa, intercambia el sujeto y el verbo. Coloca el verbo al principio de la oración y el sujeto justo después.

Lea más: Forma interrogativa del verbo to be (ser-estar)

Affirmative: Subject + be

Interrogative: Be + Subject?

Examples:

Statement: You are tired. Tú estás cansado.

Question: Are you tired? ¿Estás tú cansado?

Read the text.

Anna is a student. She is at school with her friends. Her teacher asks: “Are you ready for the class?” Anna says, “Yes, I am!” Then the teacher asks: “Is Carlos your friend?” Anna answers, “Yes, he is.”

The students are happy.

Vocabulary

Ready: listo/s.

Says: dice.

Then: luego.

Asks: pregunta.

Answers: responde.

LEARN MORE…

ACTIVITIES

I. Answer the questions. Responde las preguntas.

1. Who is Anna?

____________________________

2. Where is Anna?

____________________________

3. Is Carlos Anna’s friend?

____________________________

4. Are the students sad or happy?

____________________________

II. Tick () the correct option. Marca la opción correcta.

1. _____you a student?

Am Are Is

2. ______ she your sister?

Am Is Are

3. ______ they at school?

Are Is Am

4. ______ I late?

Is Am Are

5. ______ we in the classroom?

Are Is Am

III. Complete the questions with am, is, or are. Completa las preguntas con am, is, o are.

1. ______ you happy?

2. ______ he your brother?

3. ______ we friends?

4. ______ she at home?

5. ______ I correct?

IV. Rewrite the sentences in interrogative form. Reescribe las oraciones en la forma interrogativa.

1. She is my friend.

_____________________________

2. They are students.

_____________________________

3. He is very smart.

_____________________________

4. It is in the living room.

_____________________________

5. I am in the park.

_____________________________

V. Draw your family and write three questions using the verb to be. Dibuja a tu familia y escribe tres preguntas usando el verbo ser-estar.

Example:

• Is she your mother? ¿Es ella tu madre?

• Are they your cousins? ¿Son ellos tus primos?

• Am I tall? ¿Yo soy alto?