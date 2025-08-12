Forma interrogativa del verbo to be (ser-estar)

Lea más: Forma negativa del verbo to be
Al hacer preguntas con «to be», se invierte el orden sujeto-verbo, colocando el verbo (am/is/are) antes del sujeto.
Examples - Ejemplos
-Are you Canadian?: ¿Tú eres canadiense?
-Are you from USA?: ¿Eres de los Estados Unidos de América?
-Are you happy?: ¿Estás feliz?
-Is Mexico in South America?: ¿México está en Sudamérica?
-Simple Present - Presente simple
Interrogative form - Forma interrogativa
English - Español
-Am I? ¿Soy/estoy yo?
-Are you? ¿Eres/estás tú?
-Is he? ¿Es/está él?
-Is she? ¿Es/está ella?
-Is it? ¿Es/está (eso)?
-Are we? ¿Somos/estamos nosotros/as?
-Are you? ¿Son/están ustedes?
-Are they? ¿Son/están ellos/as?
Read the sentences. Lee las oraciones.
1. Am i a singer? ¿Soy un/a cantante?
2. Are you American? ¿Eres estadounidense?
3. Is he tired? ¿Él está cansado?
4. Is she short? ¿Ella es baja?
5. Is it yellow? ¿(Esto/a) es amarillo/a?
6. Are we from Canada? ¿Nosotros/as somos de Canadá?
7. Are you strong? ¿Ustedes son fuertes?
8. Are they weak? ¿Ellos son débiles?
Observación
En algunas ocasiones el verbo to be se traduce como «hacer».
-Is it cold? ¿Hace frío?
-Is it hot? ¿Hace calor?
En otras ocasiones se traduce como «tener».
-Are you hungry? ¿Tienes hambre?
-Are you thirsty? ¿Tienes sed?
Con la edad siempre se utiliza el verbo to be.
-Is he eleven years old? ¿Él tiene once años?
-Are you sixteen years old? ¿Tú tienes dieciséis años?
-Is she fifteen years old? ¿Ella tiene quince años?
I. Completa las siguientes oraciones con el verbo to be en la forma interrogativa.
1. ____we friends?
2. ____this your cell phone?
3. ____she your cousin?
4. ____they good students?
5. ____the boy thin?
6. ____she your new classmate?
7. ____he my grandfather.
8. ____it cloudy.
9. ____we in the classroom?
10. ____they tired?
II. Elabora oraciones usando el verbo to be en la forma interrogativa.
1. Am:
2. Is:
3. Are:
Fuente: MEC. 2024. Programa de Estudios. Lengua Extranjera (Inglés). Asunción, Paraguay.