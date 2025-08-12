Forma interrogativa del verbo to be (ser-estar)

Lea más: Forma negativa del verbo to be

Al hacer preguntas con «to be», se invierte el orden sujeto-verbo, colocando el verbo (am/is/are) antes del sujeto.

Examples - Ejemplos

-Are you Canadian?: ¿Tú eres canadiense?

-Are you from USA?: ¿Eres de los Estados Unidos de América?

-Are you happy?: ¿Estás feliz?

-Is Mexico in South America?: ¿México está en Sudamérica?

-Simple Present - Presente simple

Interrogative form - Forma interrogativa

English - Español

-Am I? ¿Soy/estoy yo?

-Are you? ¿Eres/estás tú?

-Is he? ¿Es/está él?

-Is she? ¿Es/está ella?

-Is it? ¿Es/está (eso)?

-Are we? ¿Somos/estamos nosotros/as?

-Are you? ¿Son/están ustedes?

-Are they? ¿Son/están ellos/as?

Read the sentences. Lee las oraciones.

1. Am i a singer? ¿Soy un/a cantante?

2. Are you American? ¿Eres estadounidense?

3. Is he tired? ¿Él está cansado?

4. Is she short? ¿Ella es baja?

5. Is it yellow? ¿(Esto/a) es amarillo/a?

6. Are we from Canada? ¿Nosotros/as somos de Canadá?

7. Are you strong? ¿Ustedes son fuertes?

8. Are they weak? ¿Ellos son débiles?

Observación

En algunas ocasiones el verbo to be se traduce como «hacer».

-Is it cold? ¿Hace frío?

-Is it hot? ¿Hace calor?

En otras ocasiones se traduce como «tener».

-Are you hungry? ¿Tienes hambre?

-Are you thirsty? ¿Tienes sed?

Con la edad siempre se utiliza el verbo to be.

-Is he eleven years old? ¿Él tiene once años?

-Are you sixteen years old? ¿Tú tienes dieciséis años?

-Is she fifteen years old? ¿Ella tiene quince años?

I. Completa las siguientes oraciones con el verbo to be en la forma interrogativa.

1. ____we friends?

2. ____this your cell phone?

3. ____she your cousin?

4. ____they good students?

5. ____the boy thin?

6. ____she your new classmate?

7. ____he my grandfather.

8. ____it cloudy.

9. ____we in the classroom?

10. ____they tired?

II. Elabora oraciones usando el verbo to be en la forma interrogativa.

1. Am:

2. Is:

3. Are:

Fuente: MEC. 2024. Programa de Estudios. Lengua Extranjera (Inglés). Asunción, Paraguay.