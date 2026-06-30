Verbo to be en las formas afirmativa, negativa e interrogativa

El verbo «to be» significa ser o estar y es uno de los verbos más importantes del inglés. Se utiliza para hablar sobre nombres, edades, emociones, profesiones, nacionalidades y estados físicos.

Lea más: El verbo to be

-Affirmative Form

Forma afirmativa

Used to give positive information.

Se usa para expresar información positiva.

-Negative Form

Forma negativa

Add not after the verb.

Agrega not después del verbo.

I am not sad.

She is not tired.

They are not late.

-Interrogative Form

Forma interrogativa

Put the verb before the subject.

Pon el verbo antes del sujeto.

Am I your friend?

Is he a doctor?

Am I your friend?

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I. Read the text.

MY SCHOOL DAY

Anna is a student. She is sixteen years old. She is happy because her school is very nice. Her friends are kind and her teacher is friendly. Anna and her classmates are in the classroom now. They are ready for the lesson. Anna is not tired today. She is excited to learn English.

II. Answer the questions.

1. How old is Anna?

__________________________________________________________________

2. Is Anna happy?

__________________________________________________________________

3. Are her friends kind?

__________________________________________________________________

4. Is Anna tired today?

__________________________________________________________________

III. Choose the correct answer.

1. Anna is a:

a) doctor b) student c) singer

2. Anna is:

a) sad b) angry c) happy

3. Her teacher is:

a) friendly b) rude c) tired

4. Anna and her classmates are:

a) at home b) in the classroom c) in the park

IV. Complete with am, is, are.

1. She ______ my friend.

2. They ______ students.

3. I ______ happy.

4. We ______ in the classroom.

5. He ______ not tired.

V. Change to negative form.

1. She is happy. _________________________________

2. They are friends. _________________________________

3. I am ready. ______________________________________

VI. Change to interrogative form.

1. He is a student. _________________________________

2. They are at school. _________________________________

3. You are tired. _________________________________