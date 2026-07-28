El verbo tener (have-has) en inglés

Lea más: Verb to have

Cuadro Explicativo: «have» y «has»

Recuerda. «Has» se usa exclusivamente para la tercera persona del singular (He, She, It). Para todos los demás pronombres, se usa «have».

Read the text.

My family’s pets

My name is David. I have a very happy family. We have three pets at home. I have a small green parrot named Kiwi. My sister, Sarah, has a beautiful white cat. My parents have a big golden retriever dog. Our house has a large backyard where all the animals can play together.

LEARN MORE

I. Translate the paragraph.

__________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________

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II. Write True or False.

1. David has a small green fish. (___________)

2. Sarah has a white cat. (___________)

3. The parents have a dog. (___________)

4. The house has a small backyard. (___________)

5. The animas play together. (___________)

III. Underline the correct option.

1. She ____________ a new smartphone.

a) have b) has c) having

2. They ____________ many friends at school.

a) has b) having c) have

3. The classroom ____________ twenty chairs.

a) has b) have c) is

4. You ____________ a great talent for music.

a) has b) having c) have

5. Anne and Peter ____________ many new books.

a) has b) have c) having

IV. Complete with have or has.

1. My brother ____________ a blue motorcycle.

2. We ____________ a lot of shoes.

3. I ____________ a headache today.

4. The elephant ____________ big ears.

5. Emely and John ____________ a beautiful apartment.

V. Write four sentences using has- have.

1. _________________________________

2. _________________________________

3. _________________________________

4. _________________________________