El verbo tener (have-has) en inglés

Lea más: Verb to have
Cuadro Explicativo: «have» y «has»
Recuerda. «Has» se usa exclusivamente para la tercera persona del singular (He, She, It). Para todos los demás pronombres, se usa «have».
Read the text.
My family’s pets
My name is David. I have a very happy family. We have three pets at home. I have a small green parrot named Kiwi. My sister, Sarah, has a beautiful white cat. My parents have a big golden retriever dog. Our house has a large backyard where all the animals can play together.
LEARN MORE
I. Translate the paragraph.
__________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________
II. Write True or False.
1. David has a small green fish. (___________)
2. Sarah has a white cat. (___________)
3. The parents have a dog. (___________)
4. The house has a small backyard. (___________)
5. The animas play together. (___________)
III. Underline the correct option.
1. She ____________ a new smartphone.
a) have b) has c) having
2. They ____________ many friends at school.
a) has b) having c) have
3. The classroom ____________ twenty chairs.
a) has b) have c) is
4. You ____________ a great talent for music.
a) has b) having c) have
5. Anne and Peter ____________ many new books.
a) has b) have c) having
IV. Complete with have or has.
1. My brother ____________ a blue motorcycle.
2. We ____________ a lot of shoes.
3. I ____________ a headache today.
4. The elephant ____________ big ears.
5. Emely and John ____________ a beautiful apartment.
V. Write four sentences using has- have.
1. _________________________________
2. _________________________________
3. _________________________________
4. _________________________________