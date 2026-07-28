Aprender Inglés con el Escolar de ABC
28 de julio de 2026 a la - 01:00

El verbo tener (have-has) en inglés

Verb have
Verb haveArchivo, ABC Color

The verb to have is one of the most important and used verbs in the English language.

Por Prof. Mag. Paulina Gamarra

Lea más: Verb to have

Cuadro Explicativo: «have» y «has»

Verb have
Verb have

Recuerda. «Has» se usa exclusivamente para la tercera persona del singular (He, She, It). Para todos los demás pronombres, se usa «have».

Read the text.

My family’s pets

My name is David. I have a very happy family. We have three pets at home. I have a small green parrot named Kiwi. My sister, Sarah, has a beautiful white cat. My parents have a big golden retriever dog. Our house has a large backyard where all the animals can play together.

LEARN MORE

I. Translate the paragraph.

__________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________

II. Write True or False.

1. David has a small green fish. (___________)

2. Sarah has a white cat. (___________)

3. The parents have a dog. (___________)

4. The house has a small backyard. (___________)

5. The animas play together. (___________)

III. Underline the correct option.

1. She ____________ a new smartphone.

a) have b) has c) having

2. They ____________ many friends at school.

a) has b) having c) have

3. The classroom ____________ twenty chairs.

a) has b) have c) is

4. You ____________ a great talent for music.

a) has b) having c) have

5. Anne and Peter ____________ many new books.

a) has b) have c) having

IV. Complete with have or has.

1. My brother ____________ a blue motorcycle.

2. We ____________ a lot of shoes.

3. I ____________ a headache today.

4. The elephant ____________ big ears.

5. Emely and John ____________ a beautiful apartment.

V. Write four sentences using has- have.

1. _________________________________

2. _________________________________

3. _________________________________

4. _________________________________