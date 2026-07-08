Cine y TV
08 de julio de 2026 a la - 13:30

Premios Emmy 2026: estos son los principales nominados para la 78° edición

Estatuilla de los Premios Emmy, que reconoce a lo mejor de las series de Estados Unidos.
Estatuilla de los Premios Emmy, que reconoce a lo mejor de las series de Estados Unidos.154244+0000 VALERIE MACON

Los Emmy, los premios de la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos, reveló el listado de actores, actrices y series nominadas para su 78° edición. La ceremonia será en 14 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.

Por Maripili Alonso

La Academia de Televisión de los Estados Unidos anunció a los nominados para la 78° edición de los Premios Emmy, que se entregarán el próximo mes de septiembre en una ceremonia que tendrá como conductora a la actriz Mariska Hargitay, conocida por protagonizar la serie “La Ley y el Orden”.

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Liza Colón-Zayas y Jeff Hiller fueron los encargados de anunciar a los principales nominados de esta edición. “Este momento no es acerca de nosotros, sino del año fenomenal que tuvimos en televisión”, afirmó Colón-Zayas.

Los principales nominados de este año son:

Mejor actriz en miniserie, antología o película para TV

  • Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
  • Sally Field- Remarkable Bright Creatures
  • Carey Mulligan - Beef
  • Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. y Carolyn Bessette
  • Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Mejor actor en miniserie, antología o película para TV

  • Riz Ahmed - Bait
  • Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
  • Charly Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Oscar Isaac - Beef
  • Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
El actor Oscar Isaac posando durante la alfombra roja de los Premios Breakthrough en Santa Mónica, California (Estados Unidos). Isaac consiguió este miércoles su segunda nominación al Emmy.
El actor Oscar Isaac posando durante la alfombra roja de los Premios Breakthrough en Santa Mónica, California (Estados Unidos). Isaac consiguió este miércoles su segunda nominación al Emmy.

Mejor miniserie o antología

  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast in Me
  • Beef
  • DTF St. Louis
  • Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Mejor Actor en una serie de Comedia

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man
  • Steve Carell - Rooster
  • Matthew Rhys - Window’s Bay
  • Jason Segel - Shrinking
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Mejor Actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Elle Fanning - Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback
  • Jean Smart - Hacks
La actriz Jean Smart volvió a conseguir otra nominación por su trabajo en la serie de comedia "Hacks".
La actriz Jean Smart volvió a conseguir otra nominación por su trabajo en la serie de comedia "Hacks".

Mejor Serie de Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • Widow’s Bay

Mejor Actriz en una serie de Drama

  • Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
  • Chase Infiniti - The Testaments
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
  • Zendaya - Euphoria
Zendaya, que se encuentra en plena promoción de la película "La Odisea", conquistó hoy una nominación al Emmy.
Zendaya, que se encuentra en plena promoción de la película "La Odisea", conquistó hoy una nominación al Emmy.

Mejor Actor en una serie de Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo - Task
  • Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat
  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Mejor serie de Drama

  • The Diplomat
  • The Gilded Age
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Slow Horses
  • Your Friends & Neighbors