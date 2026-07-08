Premios Emmy 2026: estos son los principales nominados para la 78° edición

La Academia de Televisión de los Estados Unidos anunció a los nominados para la 78° edición de los Premios Emmy, que se entregarán el próximo mes de septiembre en una ceremonia que tendrá como conductora a la actriz Mariska Hargitay, conocida por protagonizar la serie “La Ley y el Orden”.
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Liza Colón-Zayas y Jeff Hiller fueron los encargados de anunciar a los principales nominados de esta edición. “Este momento no es acerca de nosotros, sino del año fenomenal que tuvimos en televisión”, afirmó Colón-Zayas.
Los principales nominados de este año son:
Mejor actriz en miniserie, antología o película para TV
- Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
- Sally Field- Remarkable Bright Creatures
- Carey Mulligan - Beef
- Sarah Pidgeon - Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. y Carolyn Bessette
- Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Mejor actor en miniserie, antología o película para TV
- Riz Ahmed - Bait
- Jason Bateman - Black Rabbit
- Charly Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Oscar Isaac - Beef
- Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Mejor miniserie o antología
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Beef
- DTF St. Louis
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Mejor Actor en una serie de Comedia
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Wonder Man
- Steve Carell - Rooster
- Matthew Rhys - Window’s Bay
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Actriz en una serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Elle Fanning - Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Lisa Kudrow - The Comeback
- Jean Smart - Hacks
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- Widow’s Bay
Mejor Actriz en una serie de Drama
- Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
- Chase Infiniti - The Testaments
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Mejor Actor en una serie de Drama
- Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo - Task
- Rufus Sewell - The Diplomat
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Mejor serie de Drama
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends & Neighbors