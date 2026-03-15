Listado de ganadores de la 98 edición de los Óscar

Este es el listado completo de los ganadores de la 98 edición de los Óscar de la Academia de Hollywood, que se celebró este domingo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles.

Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.

Sean Penn, por 'One Battle After Another'.

Paul Thomas Anderson, por 'One Battle After Another'.

Andy Jurgensen, por 'One Battle After Another'.

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Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Cliona Furey, por 'Frankenstein'.

'Golden', de EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo y Teddy Park, por 'K-Pop Demon Hunters'.

Tamara Deverell y Shane Vieau, por 'Frankenstein'.

Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo y Juan Peralta, por 'F1'.

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett, por 'Avatar: Free And Ash'.

Cassandra Kulukundis, por 'One Battle After Another'.