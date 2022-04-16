Cuatro duelos en programa de arranque de la 4ª ronda de la Primera B

* Barrio Tacumbú (10:00). En el estadio Fortín de Tacumbú, Presidente Hayes-Fulgencio Yegros. Árbitro: Augusto Alvarenga. Asistentes: Lorenzo Giménez y Félix Cantero.
* Luque (15:00). En el estadio Adrián Jara, General Díaz-Cristóbal Colón JAS. Árbitro: Arthur Afara. Asistentes: Jesús Alcaraz y Rubén Dávalos.
* Limpio (15:15). En el estadio Optaciano Gómez, Limpeño-29 de Setiembre. Árbitro: Édgar Barrios. Asistentes: Jorge Martínez y José Ocampo.
* Lambaré (15:15). En el estadio Juan B. Ruiz Díaz, Atlántida-Cristóbal Colón de Ñemby. Árbitro: Julio Ojeda. Asistentes: Jeremías Cohene y Digno Salinas.
* Cartelera de mañana: barrio San Pablo (10:15). En el estadio Rubén Ramírez, 3 de Noviembre-Recoleta; Itá (15:15). En el estadio Presbítero Gamarra, Olimpia de Itá-Tembetary; Zeballos Cue (15:15). En el estadio Hugo Bogado Vaceque, General Caballero ZC-24 de Setiembre.
* Lunes se cierra: Capiatá (10:00). En el estadio Erico Galeano, Capiatá-Silvio Pettirossi.
* Clasificación: Tembetary 7 puntos, Recoleta 7, Atlántida 6, General Díaz 6, Cristóbal Colón de Ñemby 6, Limpeño 5, 3 de Febrero RB 4, 29 de Setiembre 4, 24 de Setiembre 4 y Olimpia de Itá 4. 3 de Noviembre 3, Deportivo Capiatá 3, Cristóbal Colón JAS 2, Silvio Pettirossi 2, Presidente Hayes 1, Fulgencio Yegros 0 y General Caballero ZC 0.